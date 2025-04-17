PJ Haggerty transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Memphis guard ft. North Carolina

Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty announced on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal, sending shockwaves across college basketball. Haggerty is the leading returning scorer in college basketball after averaging 21.7 points per game last season with the Tigers.

While Villanova's Eric Dixon and Northern Arizona's Trenton McDonald averaged more points, neither is coming back to college next season. Haggerty also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Memphis, which made it to the NCAA Tournament as a fifth seed with a 29-6 record, but was upset by the Colorado State Rams in the opening round.

At 6-3, 191 pounds, PJ Haggerty is small for a shooting guard, but he is quick and scored on 47.6% of his attempts from the floor. He is entering the portal for the third time. Haggerty played for TCU and Tulsa before transferring to Memphis ahead of last season. He should still garner plenty of attention this year.

Top 5 landing spots for Memphis G PJ Haggerty

#5. Texas Longhorns

The Crosby, Texas, native could find his way back to the Lone Star State. Texas has reportedly looked into recruiting Oklahoma guard Duke Miles after he re-emerged in the transfer portal by decommitting from the Virginia Cavaliers.

Miles is a highly sought-after player, with Baylor, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Auburn among a long list of possible destinations. PJ Haggerty offers perhaps more scoring options for a team that will be breaking in a new coach in Ryan Odom.

#4. Indiana Hoosiers

After landing head coach Darian DeVries, the Indiana Hoosiers are retooling the backcourt with 6-7 guard Tucker DeVries (son of Darian) from West Virginia and former Sam Houston State player Lamar Wilkerson. Even though both players like to shoot the ball, PJ Haggerty could work well with Wilkerson.

Having two top scorers in the backcourt would potentially make the Hoosiers an explosive side right away. Indiana is looking to get back into contention in the Big Ten, so any scorer will be welcome.

#3. SMU Mustangs

The SMU Mustangs missed the NCAA Tournament last year, and they are already looking to bolster their scoring. The SMU Mustangs added the Conference USA Player of the Year. Jaron Pierre Jr., from Jacksonville State.

Pierre Jr.'s solid outside shooting could open the floor for Haggerty. Pairing both transfers would give the Mustangs a dangerous one-two punch on the offensive end.

#2. Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats were all-in on Lamar Wilkerson, but Indiana won out. Getting Haggerty to Lexington would be a strong response by Mark Pope.

Kentucky is trying to add scoring after falling to Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Adding the returning leading scorer in the nation would take care of that need on the offensive side.

#1. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have been looking for shooting guard help in the transfer portal. They already got 6-6 West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell, but they would probably like to add more scoring, especially with point guard Elliot Cadeau in the portal.

UNC is coming off a disappointing season and is always expected to compete at the highest level. PJ Haggerty is among the best players available at a position of need, so he could be a target for Hubert Davis' staff.

