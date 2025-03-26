Pop Issacs transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as Creighton guard re-enters portal ft. Tennessee

Pop Isaacs is re-entering the transfer portal. The junior guard announced that he will be looking for a new home for the second offseason in a row. Isaacs began his college career with two seasons at Texas Tech before heading to Creighton.

As a junior, Isaacs appeared in just eight games for the Bluejays before suffering a season-ending hip injury in December. Before his injury, the guard was averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Creighton.

Let's take a look at some possible landing spots for Isaacs next season.

Top 5 landing spots for Pop Isaacs

#1, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee will have some guard openings next season. The team's top three scorers are all guards who have exhausted their eligibility. When the Volunteers' March Madness run comes to an end, they will need to look for high-scoring guards in the transfer portal.

Isaacs could be a good addition to Tennessee. He has proven successful in putting up double-digit scoring, something the Volunteers will lose in their three top-scoring guards. The Creighton guard also has an admirable assist average, with 3.9 per game. This value is nowhere near Zeigler's 7.4 apg, but it would lead the team in his absence.

Isaacs shoots similarly to Zeigler but finds more success beyond the arc. Tennessee will need several strong guards ahead of next season, and Isaacs has the right skill set to be one of them.

#2, North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels need a rebuild, especially in the guard department. Star guard RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and guard Elliot Cadeau has entered the transfer portal. UNC struggled this season, and getting a high-scoring guard could solve some of its issues.

Isaacs and Davis are both small guards and average similar stat lines. Davis puts up just 0.9 more points than Isaacs, and the Creighton guard puts up more rebounds and assists. The two have nearly identical shooting percentages, but Isaacs shot better from 3-point range this season.

North Carolina will be on the hunt for guards this offseason, and Isaacs could be a good fit.

#3, Auburn Tigers

Auburn is having a dominant season and is still dancing. The Tigers were the top overall seed in this season's NCAA Tournament and have senior guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly to thank in part for their success.

Baker-Mazara could return next season if he so chooses, due to a new NCAA ruling that gives more eligibility to former JUCO prospects. His fate for next season is not yet decided, but regardless, Auburn will need a replacement for Kelly.

Kelly is averaging 11.7 ppg and 3.5 rpg. Isaacs outperforms him in both of these categories. The Auburn star finds slightly more shooting success than Isaacs, but the Creighton guard could be a promising pickup.

#4, Duke Blue Devils

Duke is dominating this season and is led by freshmen phenoms Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Both are expected to be first-round 2025 NBA draft picks, creating gaps on the Blue Devils' roster.

Tyrese Proctor might return for his final season at Duke, but he could also possibly go to the NBA. Regardless of what happens with Proctor, the Blue Devils will need a replacement for Knueppel. Isaacs could be the guy.

Isaacs and Knueppel aren't the same type of player, but they don't necessarily need to be as Duke looks to rebuild after losing players to the NBA. With Flagg gone, Isaacs' 16.3 ppg would make him the highest-scoring Blue Devil. His 4.8 rpg would be second on the squad.

It's not clear exactly what Duke is seeking this offseason, and it will depend on who the team loses, but Isaacs could be a possible fit.

#5, Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers are another team that could need a new high-scoring guard ahead of next season. First-team All-American Braden Smith is the squad's star guard and has eligibility to return if he chooses, but he could also declare for the NBA draft.

If Smith doesn't return to Purdue next season, the team will need a high-scoring guard. Isaacs could be a good fit, although his 3.9 apg are nowhere near Smith's 8.5. However, the two put up similar rebound values.

