Princeton vs. Iowa State women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 19 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Princeton vs. Iowa State is set to take place on Wednesday, Mar. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. The Princeton Tigers (21-7) will take on the Iowa State Cyclones (22-11) in a First Four battle of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will advance and earn a spot in the official March Madness bracket.

Although both teams have already competed in their conference tournaments, this is the most important game of the season for each of them. Unfortunately for both teams, neither is entering the matchup with a fully healthy roster. Both teams have one major injury, but they should be prepared to play without them as both players have been out for most of the season already.

Princeton vs. Iowa State basketball injuries

Madison St. Rose, Princeton

When the Princeton Tigers started the season, they expected to have a much more successful year. However, an injury to Madison St. Rose in November, arguably their best player, set them back. Rose only played four games this season before going down with a knee injury. She has been unable to return and is not expected to be available against Iowa State.

Kenzie Hare, Iowa State

Similarly, Iowa State was severely impacted by an injury to one of its top players early in the season, Kenzie Hare. Hare transferred to Iowa State this season after two seasons at Marquette and was expected to have a big impact on the team. However, she has missed most of the season after going down with a torn hip labrum in December.

Shortly after the injury, it was announced that Hare would undergo season-ending surgery. So, she will not be available for Princeton vs. Iowa State on Wednesday.

Princeton vs. Iowa State basketball prediction

Heading into Princeton vs. Iowa State, the Tigers are not coming into the game on a hot streak. They lost 70-67 in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament to Harvard. However, before that, they had won three games in a row.

Similarly, the Iowa State Cyclones did not make it very far in the Big 12 Tournament. After winning in the second round, they played Baylor in the quarterfinals, losing 69-63. Before the loss, the Cyclones were also on a three-game winning streak.

Heading into this matchup, we are expecting a close game between two teams who have had similarly strong seasons. However, we are predicting that Iowa State will defeat Princeton because of its experience playing against better competition in the Big 12.

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Princeton 66

