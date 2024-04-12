  Projection for UConn players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The UConn Huskies will need to rebuild going into next season. Despite Paige Bueckers' decision to stay at UConn, a pair of Huskies will feature in the 2024 WNBA Draft and may well be first-round picks.

We bring you the WNBA draft projections for the Huskies with valuable insights.

UConn Draft Prospects and Projections

Paige Bueckers would have likely been one of the top picks in the WNBA Draft had she not elected to return to school.

Aaliyah Edwards, Power Forward

Projection: 1st round, 5th overall pick, Dallas Wings

The 6-foot-3 Edwards is a power forward, and not a true center like South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso or Stanford's Cameron Brink. She's a rugged rebounder, a solid defender, and a competent offensive player. She's probably midway between Brink and Cardoso offensively, a little shakier outside than Brink, but smoother than Cardoso.

Edwards was ranked 23rd in the 2020 class by ESPN. In four seasons at UConn, she steadily improved, with a big production jump between her sophomore and junior seasons. She totaled 1,861 points and 1,020 rebounds in her collegiate career.

The question mark over Edwards is her offensive development. She recorded a mere 3 for 9 in 3-point shooting at UConn, and while she's a solid 74% free throw shooter, it's yet to be determined if she can develop perimeter skills beyond the occasional fifteen-foot jump shot.

After Cardoso and Brink, she's the best post player in the draft class. Dallas selects fifth and it's plausible that Edwards goes that high. Clark, Brink, and Cardoso are probably locked in ahead of her, and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson likely won't slide beyond fourth. Some see Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon jumping to fifth, with Edwards falling to the sixth or seventh pick.

Dallas could use Edwards in tandem with star guard Arike Ogunbowale. While the Wings aren't lacking in size, Edwards would be a nice addition, allowing more perimeter-centric post players to step outside on the floor. The bottom line is that defense and rebounding never go out of style and most WNBA teams could probably find a spot for Edwards.

Her UConn pedigree and final two seasons of excellence make her a dependable low post bet in the middle of the first round.

Nika Muhl, Guard

Projection: 2nd round, 14th pick, Seattle Storm

While Edwards is seemingly locked in the mid-first round, Muhl is harder to figure. The 5-foot-10 Croatian guard presaged her likely WNBA role by serving as the Huskies' Caitlin Clark tracker in the national semifinals. Muhl's speed and physicality allowed her to guard Clark for much of the game.

Offensively, Muhl is more of an enigma. She averaged 6.9 points per game in her senior season at UConn and 5.8 ppg in her overall career. She is a capable 3-point shooter (36% career) but a less-than-sterling foul shooter (66%). Muhl is an excellent passer, racking up 686 assists at UConn. She is more of a facilitator and a defender.

How important is wing defense in the WNBA? With Caitlin Clark coming in and Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins waiting in the wings, it's going to become even more important. It is significant enough that Muhl is projected in some circles as a first-round draft pick. New York holds the No. 11 pick and Atlanta the next one, and either of those will be used for Muhl.

Given her scoring limitations, a high second-round pick might be more likely. Seattle holds the second pick in the second round. For a team without a first-round pick, a distributing point guard and Caitlin Clark shadower might be too intriguing to pass over.

Muhl's tough defensive qualities and capable passing could land her in the first round, but questions about her scoring and free-throw shooting will probably push her back a bit.

Could both Huskies end up being first-round picks? Sound off in the comments section.

