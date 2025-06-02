Providence basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Off a tough 12-20 season, coach Kim English has some massive roster overhauling to do for Providence. With eight outgoing transfers and five incoming ones, it's safe to say Providence fans might not recognize much of this season's squad at first. There's still some significant returnees, but here's the rundown for a significantly revamped team in English's third season at PC.

Providence basketball season preview for 2025-26

Guard Corey Floyd was a significant returnee on Providence's roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Jason Edwards

A transfer from Vanderbilt, Edwards scored 17.0 points per game last year for the Commodores. The 6-foot-1 guard was an All-SEC selection and shot 35% from 3-point range. He previously played at North Texas, but Edwards looks to be an immediate upgrade for the Friars in the backcourt.

Guard: Corey Floyd

The 6-foot-4 guard returned for his senior season. Floyd averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 boards per game for the Friars. As a four-year, one-school player, Floyd is unusual in these days. He shot 32% from 3-point range last year. His three seasons of Big East experience should be significant for a team with so many new faces.

Forward: Duncan Powell

A 6-foot-8 forward from Georgia Tech, Powell averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. A 36% career 3-point shooter who will be on his fourth school, Powell can slide inside or out to the wing and figures to improve the scoring efficiency of this Providence squad in 2025-26.

Forward: Ryan Mela

The 6-foot-6 Mela saw nine starts as a freshman last year. He averaged 6.4 points and 5.2 boards per game. Mela shot 30% from 3-point range, but just 57% from the foul line. He seems poised to make a significant leap between his first and second seasons in college. Providence would certainly benefit if he did.

Forward: Oswin Erhunmwunse

The 6-foot-10 Nigerian big man had a solid freshman campaign, starting 24 games and averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. As his 72% shooting percentage attests, he's a back-to-the-basket player who won't look to make waves outside. He also finished third in the Big East in blocked shots and could be a game changer at that end of the floor.

Rotation Players

Rich Barron saw some starting action last year, and figures to see significant minutes at a forward spot. Florida State guard Daquan Davis will see some big opportunities as should UCF guard Jaylin Sellers. Drexel transfer Cole Hargrove will get some power forward minutes. Four-star freshman forward Jamier Jones is another player to watch.

Impact Players

Edwards is the type of scorer Providence lacked a season ago. If he can fill it up outside and Erhunmwunse can continue to develop in the post, that's an intruging inside/outside, offense/defense type of threat. There's enough depth here to make this an interesting team to watch as the season develops.

What do you think of Providence's upcoming team? Share your take below in our comments section!

