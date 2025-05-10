Purdue Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

In a college basketball world where change is constant, Purdue and Matt Painter are actually pretty well situation headed into 2025-26. Purdue won 24 games and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. But the next season sees the Boilermakers with their eyes set on a high prize.

Purdue returns two of the best players in the nation who didn't go pro. They also returned a host of complementary players and added a significant portal addition. Purdue didn't do much heavy portal lifting and their high school recruiting class is non-descript. But don't be fooled. The Boilermakers are loaded.

Purdue Season Preview

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn both chose to return to Purdue for another season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

If ever a Purdue team set up for a national title run, it would be either the one from two years ago that reached the national title game or this one. Painter and the Boilermakers have all the ingredients and most of them have played together for a couple years. Most coaches would beg, steal or borrow to claim this roster.

Starters

Guard: Braden Smith

An All-American point guard, Smith could have gone to the NBA or become very wealthy in the transfer portal. He returns with his 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game. He's the best point guard in college basketball and could arguably be the best player overall, although Purdue returns another player who also has a credible argument there.

Guard: Fletcher Loyer

The 6-foot-4 senior is the 3-point ace that Purdue seemingly always develops. Last season, he averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 44% from 3-point range. Pairing Loyer with a top point guard and a power forward who can score at will is almost unfair. He could have some video game-like shooting numbers this coming season.

Guard: CJ Cox

Cox was a solid starter last year as a freshman, putting up 6.0 points per game and shooting 40% from 3-point range. His position is the one of the five that's closest to being a battle and its not impossible that one of the other strong returning guards might be a better starting fit. But his shooting means Cox will have a significant role.

Forward: Trey Kaufman-Renn

Kaufman-Renn exploded last season, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's right there with Braden Smith as arguably the best college players who chose to return. At 6-foot-9, TKR is a smooth scorer who can even step out and hit the perimeter shot. He can develop more on the backboard and defensively and that could be key to Purdue's season.

Forward: Oscar Cluff

The portal addition that Purdue needed, Cluff is a 6-foot-11 forward who had a brilliant season at South Dakota State after a year at Washington State. Last year, he averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Plugging in Cluff basically obliterates the only real weakness that Purdue had a season ago. His rebounding and interior scoring touch makes Purdue nationally formidable.

Rotation Players

Where to start? Sophomore guard Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg) is yet another competent wing shooter. Transfer forward Trey Murphy could impress and developing big man Raleigh Burgress should get another shot. Israeli pro import Omer Meyer could be an extra point guard help. There's no lack of depth here.

Impact Players

Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer and Cluff are as good as any four players in the nation. Not any team's four players. Pick four all-stars of any team and those Purdue four could hang with them. Smith as the point guard might be first among equals, but Cluff's success in fitting in could be almost as significant.

What do you think of our Purdue season overview? Share your take on the Boilermakers below in our comments section!

