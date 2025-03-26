Purdue basketball transfer portal: Top 5 players Boilermakers can target ahead of 2025 season ft. Mountain West DPOY

The Boilermakers are still dancing. Purdue, which entered March Madness as a No. 4 seed, is heading to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Houston. When the team's NCAA Tournament run comes to an end, the Boilermakers will have to address their offseason concerns and turn to the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at some basketball stars that could be a good fit at Purdue.

Top 5 players Boilermakers can target ahead of 2025 season

#1, Magoon Gwath

Gwath thrived as a freshman forward at San Diego State this season, putting up team bests in rebounds, with 5.2 per game, and blocks, with 2.6. He added 8.5 points per game on his way to being named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Purdue already has its star forward in Trey Kaufman-Renn, but it's unclear if the junior will return for another season or enter the NBA draft. Regardless, Gwath could provide a level of defensive expertise that Kaufman-Renn and this Boilermakers squad in general lack.

Gwath could play power forward while Kaufman-Renn plays center. Purdue lacks a solid center, so this could solve that issue. Gwath could also provide the team with defensive depth, which would add to the Boilermakers' competitive edge.

#2, Owen Freeman

After being named Big Ten Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Freeman built on his skill set as a sophomore at Iowa. He tied for team-best points per game with 16.7 and averaged 6.7 rpg while shooting an impressive 63.8%.

Like Gwath, Freeman is also a forward. If Kaufman-Renn goes to the NBA, the Iowa star could fill his shoes nicely. Both are strong shooters and rebounders who are capable of being game-changers for their teams.

Freeman would also provide a solution to Purdue's defensive problem. He averages 4.2 defensive rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

#3. Obi Agbim

Agbim is transferring out of Wyoming for his final season of eligibility. The guard is no stranger to the transfer portal, having previously played at both Fort Lewis College and Metro State.

In his season at Wyoming, Agbim averaged 17.6 ppg and shot 43.7% from 3-point range. He's a strong shooting guard, something Purdue could benefit from. first-team All-American Braden Smith is widely considered a point guard, and he could also enter the NBA draft. Fletcher Loyer is also a solid guard for Purdue, but is not exclusively a shooting guard. Loyer averages fewer points, rebounds and assists than Agbim.

Agbim could provide Purdue with an athletic shooting guard, and the Boilermakers could give him the opportunity to play for a competitive Power program.

#4, Josh Dix

Josh Dix is another shooting guard who could be a difference-maker for Purdue.

Dix has spent all three seasons of his college career with Iowa. As a junior, he averaged 14.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.8 apg while shooting 50.7%, including 42.2% from 3-point range.

Dix is looking for a new home for his senior season and could fit in nicely on a Boilermakers squad that could benefit from a shooting guard.

#5, Nick Davidson

Another area that Purdue should focus on in the transfer portal is finding a strong center. Kaufman-Renn is capable of playing center, but, again, his future with the Boilermakers is unknown. Purdue's best-performing true center is freshman Daniel Jacobsen, who puts up 6.5 points per game.

Davidson could offer Purdue an experienced center with proven success. As a junior, he led Nevada in rebounds, with 6.5 rpg, and blocks, with 1.2 bpg. Davidson put up 15.8 ppg this season and contributed on both sides of the ball. His skillset could solve the Boilermakers' defensive issue and provide the team with a true center with a few solid seasons under his belt.

