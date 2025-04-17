  • home icon
Purdue basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Matt Painter's squad ft. Oscar Cluff

By Joe Cox
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:40 GMT
Big man Oscar Cluff could be a big portal find for Matt Painter and Purdue. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Big man Oscar Cluff could be a big portal find for Matt Painter and Purdue. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

Even at a consistent and successful program like Purdue, the annual transfer portal deluge is on. Matt Painter's team reached the Sweet 16 a year after appearing in the NCAA title game, but have still had multiple players heading in or out in the portal. Here's a quick rundown on the comings and goings in the portal to date around the Purdue program.

Purdue Players Leaving in the Portal

Camden Heide has decided to leave Purdue for Texas via the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
Camden Heide has decided to leave Purdue for Texas via the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Camden Heide

Heide is a 6-foot-7 forward who contributed mostly as a reserve in his two seasons at Purdue. Heide scored 4.7 points and grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers in 2024-25. He knocked down 41% of his 3-point attempts at Purdue. Heide has two years of remaining eligibility and chose to continue his college career at Texas, where he'll be a stretch power forward for the Longhorns.

Myles Colvin

A 6-foot-5 guard, Colvin also spent two seasons at Purdue, playing mostly off the bench. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Colvin is a career 34% 3-point shooter who started eight games last year. Colvin chose Wake Forest as his portal destination and will have two remaining seasons of eligibility to be a contributing wing for the Demon Deacons.

Will Berg

A 7-foot-2 center from Sweden, Berg played little in two years at Purdue. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers last season and played in just 36 games over his two seasons. He is an 80% career shooter, albeit in very little number of attempts (31 for 39). Berg has not yet announced his next school and he has two remaining seasons.

Brian Waddell

A 6-foot-7 forward, Waddell played in just 40 games over three seasons at Purdue. Waddell scored 43 points and grabbed 26 rebounds in his Purdue career. Waddell will have one remaining year of eligibility and hasn't yet announced another school.

Purdue Players Arriving in the Portal

Oscar Cluff

A former JUCO player, the 6-foot-11 Cluff played a season at Washington State and another season at South Dakota State. Last year, he averaged 17.6 points per game at SDSU and grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game. Cluff finished seventh in the NCAA in total rebounds. He's got a year remaining to play and should be an immediate post presence for the Boilermakers.

Liam Murphy

Murphy played at Columbia and then at North Florida. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last year with North Florida. He connected on 42% of his 3-point attempts, and will be a wing shooter for Purdue in his one remaining season of college eligibility.

PlayerOld SchoolNew School
Will BergPurdueUndecided
Oscar CluffSouth Dakota St. Purdue
Myles ColvinPurdue Wake Forest
Camden HeidePurdueTexas
Liam MurphyNorth FloridaPurdue
Brian WaddellPurdueUndecided

What do you think of Purdue's portal haul (and losses)? Share your take below in our comments section!

