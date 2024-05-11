Purdue men's basketball transfer portal tracker: All Boilermakers who've entered the portal in 2024

Compared with many of the top programs in college basketball, the Purdue Boilermakers had a pretty quiet transfer portal season. After the Boilermakers' run to the NCAA title game, they did lose stars Zack Edey and Lance Jones due to exhaustion of eligibility. Add senior reserve Chase Martin to that list.

But the Boilermakers stood to return a significant amount of their production from the past year if the portal didn't intervene. As things end up, Purdue will return three-fifths of its starting lineup and a significant amount of reserve contributors. Only two Purdue players went into the portal. Here's the Boilermaker run-down.

Purdue men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

Purdue guard Ethan Morton left for Colorado State via the transfer portal.

Mason Gillis

Gillis decided to transfer and ended up committing to Jon Scheyer and Duke. Gillis was the sixth man for last season's Boilermaker team, and his contributions will be missed. In 21.1 minutes per game off the bench, Gillis averaged 6.5 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The 6 ft. 6 forward has spent four seasons at Purdue. Gillis started 63 of his 132 games at Purdue and consistently averaged between 20 and 23 minutes per game. Similarly, his career totals of 6.3 ppg and 4.2 rpg were consistent across his multiple seasons.

Gillis has a solid skill set, but is a bit undersized to play the post and isn't the most comfortable perimeter scorer in the world. He'll be a contributor at Duke and Purdue will have to replace some veteran experience. He's a fairly significant loss.

Ethan Morton

Morton was another four-year player for Purdue. After he started 25 games in 2022-23, he saw significantly less action in 2023-24. Morton went from 25 minutes per game to just 10 this past season. Always regarded as a defensive stopper, Morton's statistics were humbled even when he saw substantial time.

In 132 career Purdue games, Morton averaged 2.0 ppg with 1.6 rpg and 1.5 assists per game. He was a 34% overall shooter and a 30% 3-point shooter. Only once in Morton's Purdue career has he scored in double digits, a 10-point performance at Ohio State in the 2022-23 season.

On the one hand, Morton had plenty of experience and was a very good perimeter defender at 6 ft. 6. On the other hand, it shouldn't be exceptionally difficult to replace the 0.6 ppg that he averaged in 2023-24. Morton has moved along via the transfer portal to Colorado State, where he might get a more diverse role next season.

