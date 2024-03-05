Purdue vs Illinois injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Max Williams

The Purdue Boilermakers are on the road to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Purdue is 26-3, ranked third in the nation and is coming off an 80-74 win over Michigan State at home on Saturday. Illinois, meanwhile, is 22-7, 12th in the nation and coming off a 91-83 road win over Wisconsin.

Purdue vs. Illinois basketball injuries

Purdue has no one on the injury report while Illinois has one player listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game.

Max Williams, Illinois

Max Williams is questionable to play on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. Williams has missed Illinois' last four games due to the alignment and is considered questionable on Tuesday. The senior guard has played just eight games for the Fighting Illini this season.

Purdue vs. Illinois basketball predictions

Purdue is a +1.5-point underdog on the road against Illinois, as the Boilermakers can claim the Big Ten title with a win.

"It's a great accomplishment to win back-to-back Big Ten championships," Purdue coach Matt Painter said, via CBS. "It's a very difficult task. We're happy for our entire team, but really happy for our seniors. Those guys have hung in there, been very successful and they've done things the right way."

Both Purdue and Illinois will be in the NCAA Tournament, but for seeding purposes, this game is crucial for both.

The Boilermakers have struggled on the road, and that should continue here. Purdue nearly blew their lead to Illinois at home, while the Fighting Illini should be able to have more success at home in this matchup.

Illinois also has a better offense than Purdue, which will be the difference, especially at home. The Fighting Illini is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, and at home, Illinois will continue to shoot the ball well at home to get the win.

Prediction: Illinois wins.

