Purdue vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Jan. 16 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bloomington Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Boilermakers have been one of the top teams in the nation with a record of 15-2. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are having a good season with an overall record of 12-5.

Purdue previously won their 15th game of the season 95-78 against the Penn State Nittany Lions at home in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Center Zach Edey was their top scorer, recording 30 points, 20 rebounds and three assists. Though, only three players managed to get 10 points or more during the game, Edey's performance was enough to propel them to victory.

Indiana won their 12th match of the season over the Minnesota Golden Gophers 74-62. The game was played at Bloomington Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Center Kel'el Ware was their top scorer with 17 points, fourteen rebounds and two assists, and four players scored 10 points or more.

Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Tips

The +9.5 line has been covered by the Hoosiers in all of their last 5 games at home.

The +9.5 line has been covered by the Hoosiers in 8 of their last 10 games.

The +9.5 line has been covered by the Hoosiers in 6 consecutive games at home.

The -9.5 line has not been covered by the Boilermakers in 8 of their last 10 games on the road.

The -9.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Boilermakers in 11 of their last 18 games on the road.

The +9.5 line has been covered by the Hoosiers in 5 consecutive games against the Boilermakers.

Purdue is 0-3 against the spread in the last three games.

The last 17 times that happened the Boilermakers have gone 5-12 ATS in their next game.

Indiana is 3-1 in the last four series meetings, and 4-0 ATS.

Indiana is 4-2 ATS in Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. Indiana Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Purdue -500 | Indiana +375

Against the spread (ATS): Purdue -9.5 (-110) | Indiana +9.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 151.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

These odds are presented by FanDuel. Purdue is one of the top teams in the nation and should be able to get the victory over the Hoosiers. Nonetheless, the game will be a close one, and Indiana should cover the spread. The Boilermakers are 10-point favorites.

Prediction: Purdue 75-72 Indiana