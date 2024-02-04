Purdue vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 4 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Tthe No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) take on the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 8-2) on Sunday in a game with Big Ten Conference and national implications. The two teams sit atop the Big Ten, with Purdue a half game ahead of Wisconsin, and the Badgers a full game ahead of third-placed Illinois.

Purdue, with defending National Player of the Year, Zach Edey (23.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg), has been impressive all season. The Boilermakers' only losses were road games at Northwestern and Nebraska.

They score 85.8 points per game (seventh in the nation) and are second nationally in 3-point percentage at 40.4%. They also outrebound foes by 11.0 rebounds per game and have won their last six games.

Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr faces a significant challenge when his Badgers host Purdue Sunday.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is coming off an eight-point loss at Nebraska, ending a red-hot streak. Sophomore guard A.J. Storr leads Wisconsin (16.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg). The Badgers have been good on the boards, outrebounding foes by 5.5 rebounds per game and committing just 10.1 turnovers per game.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Betting Odds

Even on the road, the second-ranked Boilermakers are a 2.5 point favorite over Wisconsin. The moneyline is pretty tight, with Purdue paying at -135 and Wisconsin paying at +115. The game's over/under is 147.5.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Head-to-Head

Purdue holds a 112-74 advantage in the overall series between the conference rivals.

Wisconsin has won three of the last five games, with all five decided by five or fewer points. Surprisingly, it's only the second time the two teams have met with both in the top 10. The other was a 2022 game in Madison, which Wisconsin won by three points.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Where to Watch

Sunday's game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery on the call. The game can be streamed on the CBSSports app.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Key Injuries

Wisconsin

The Badgers are likely to be without junior guard Kamari McGee due to a recent foot injury. McGee averages 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. He hasn't played since Jan. 19.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Best picks and prediction

As recent series history suggests, this is likely to be a battle to the wire. Nevertheless, Purdue is both one of the nation's hottest teams and have the most dominant true center in college basketball. Against a patient and deliberate Wisconsin team, rebounding and taking quality shots will be key.

Nobody seems to have an answer for Zach Edey. A few lucky or skilled teams manage to work around his dominance, but Wisconsin doesn't seem to have the personnel to create any kind of mismatch over Purdue.

A close game is highly likely, but even in Wisconsin, the edge goes to the Boilermakers.

Pick: Purdue (-2.5, -135)

Do you think the Boilermakers can win at Wisconsin, or can the Badgers pull the upset? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.