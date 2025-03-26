Quincy Ballard transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Wichita State center ft. Syracuse

Wichita State's Quincy Ballard has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11 center spent two seasons at Florida State and the last three years at Wichita State. He has another season of eligibility and is looking for a new home.

Ad

Ballard has developed in college. After three years of sitting on the bench, he has steadily come on at Wichita State. Last season, he averaged 10.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He's a back-to-the-back big man who is still developing. Here are five potential portal suitors for Ballard.

Top 5 possible portal destinations for Quincy Ballard

New NC State coach Will Wade might take Ballard in the transfer portal as a stopgap center until he can turn over the roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. UConn

Ad

Trending

The Huskies weren't brilliant inside last season and stand to lose their top handful of guys who could play on the block. Ballard could be a one-and-done depth guy to add to the frontcourt. It's not necessarily a glamorous role, but after bouncing between mediocre teams, Ballard might be ready for a lesser role on a better team at his last stop.

4. Cincinnati

The Bearcats recruited Ballard out of high school. Off an 18-15 season, the only true post player who saw big minutes was a senior who will be gone next year. Ballard could see big minutes at Cincinnati, where he'd get a chance to show his skills in the Big 12 and possibly flash his potential for NBA scouts.

Ad

3. NC State

NC State had a senior-heavy lineup and fired its coach. To say that there's an opportunity here would be a substantial understatement. The Wolfpack went after Ballard significantly in his high school days. Now, he could be a stopgap until new coach Will Wade can get a more complete squad in place. Wade would probably love to add a near 7-foot defender and rebounder for his first NC State team.

Ad

2. Maryland

With Derik Queen almost certainly heading for the NBA and senior Julian Reese set to finish his eligibility, Maryland suddenly has a vacancy in the low block. The Terps would pair Ballard with some high-scoring guards and thus wouldn't look to him to change his basic fit. A chance to play a significant role for a team returning from a Sweet 16 run seems attractive.

1. Syracuse

Ballard has apparently been a near-miss for Syracuse twice in his recruitment. He's from Syracuse, which enhances the ties to the area, of course. Meanwhile, Eddie Lampkin, the post presence on Syracuse's roster, was a senior this year. Syracuse is struggling and could use size and rebounding help, so Ballard might finish up at home.

What do you think of Quincy Ballard's transfer portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here