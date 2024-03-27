The popularity of the women's NCAA Tournament has continued to rise in recent years, and this year is no exception. With many stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese competing in another year of March Madness, many eyes will be on them as they look to build on their college legacy.

However, this is a prestigious tournament for any team and all players to participate in. In this list, we rank five teams with the worst records that made the 2024 women's NCAA tournament.

Five teams with the worst records to make the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament

#5 UT Martin, 16-17

UT Martin v Holy Cross

The UT Martin Skyhawks earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament this year even after getting blown out 81-53 by Southern Indiana in the OVC Conference championship game.

The Skyhawks ended under .500 this season and failed to make it out of the First Four. They sustained a tough defeat to Holy Cross in their First Four matchup, losing 72–45.

#4 Drexel, 19-15

Drexel women's basketball team

The Drexel Dragons rode a seven-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, including a victory over Stony Brook to win the CAA Conference championship. Unfortunately for Drexel, their success didn't transfer over into the first round of the tournament.

The Dragons entered the tournament as a No. 16-seed and got a tough first-round matchup with the No. 1-seed Texas Longhorns. The Longhorn defense held Drexel to under 13 points in every quarter as Texas ran away with an 82-41 victory.

#3 Rice, 19-15

Sussy Ngulefac and Danyelle Grant | Rice Owls women's basketball

The Rice Owls had a dominant 61-41 win in the AAC Conference championship to earn their spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

They received the No. 14 seed in the Albany 2 region, which meant that they would match up with the reigning champion LSU Tigers in the first round.

Although they kept things close, they were unable to overcome a dominant 10-point, 19-rebound performance from Angel Reese. The Owls were eventually knocked out of the tournament, losing to the Tigers 70–60.

#2 Maryland, 19-14

Nebraska v Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins proved they could compete with the top teams in the nation when they knocked off Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. Maryland got the No. 10-seed in the Portland 4 region of the tournament and matched up with the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round.

Maryland put in a valiant effort and stayed right with the Cyclones throughout the entire contest. But a historic 40-point, 12-rebound game from Iowa State's Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to a 93-86 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

#1 Arizona, 18-16

Syracuse v Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats had fairly low expectations heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament after finishing seventh in the Pac-12 Conference this season.

They earned a spot in the First Four as a No. 11-seed, where they matched up with fellow No. 11 seed Auburn. The Wildcats beat Auburn 69-59 for a date with No. 6-seed Syracuse in the first round.

The Wildcats held an early lead against the Orange but couldn't hang on, falling 74–69. Arizona had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists from Skylar Jones, but Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair refused to be outdone. Fair ended with 32 points and six steals to lead the Orange past Arizona.

