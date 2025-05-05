Ranking the best all-time starting five for every SEC program ft. Kentucky

The college basketball off-season provides an opportunity to ponder unusual topics like an all-time starting five battle. Given a time machine and the ability to accumulate the top players from a specific school, which school's got the best team? In the SEC, the answer to the first place award might be obvious, but there are plenty of room for surprises.

This all-time starting five ranking considered only college performance, so great pros who were merely okay college players won't help. It also is pretty fluid about position. If LSU is using Pistol Pete Maravich, for instance, he can probably play anywhere but center. With those caveats in mind, here's the SEC's top five all-time starting five.

SEC all-time starting five battle: top five schools

Former Razorback legend Corliss Williamson would be fearsom in an all-time starting five battle. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Arkansas

The Razorbacks might not sport as many famous names as some schools, but the team has had its fair share of hoopers. Start with Razorback title winners Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman. That's a bulldog power forward and a pure wing shooter right there.

Add Lee Mayberry and Sidney Moncrief as a couple of backcourt standouts from the 1980s and 1990s. Big Oliver Miller is an inside force and a shot-blocking standout. Arkansas doesn't have any recent picks, but that doesn't mean the Hogs don't belong at the heart of an SEC battle.

4. Auburn

The Tigers would be undersized but efficient in the post with Charles Barkley teaming up with Johni Broome. As far as shooting goes, legendary wingmen Chuck Person and Wesley Person are both two of the program's three 2,000 point scorers and absolute 3-point assassians.

Point guard is the only hole. Maybe squeeze 1960s/70s standout John Mengelt there. Mengelt once had 60 points in a conference game with Alabama. If his passing isn't the greatest, having three shooting stars would help out.

3. Florida

The back-to-back titles in the 2000s and last season's squad give Florida a solid base to work from. Joakim Noah down low can team up with scoring ace Walter Clayton Jr. outside. Corey Brewer and Al Horford can go to work with Chris Chiozza or Jason "White Chocolate" Williams. Florida would center its team on the last 20 years or so, but would still do some damage in a battle.

2. LSU

The Tigers have never won a national title, but they would be competitive in an all-time starting five battle. Start with Pistol Pete Maravich as a do-everything guard. Add old school legend Bob Pettit and Shaq at center. Fill in Chris Jackson (a/k/a Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf) as a shooter and underrated late '70s/early '80s star Rudy Macklin. LSU will hang with anybody in this SEC battle.

1. Kentucky

With eight national championships, it's not surprising that Kentucky carries the day here. The Wildcats are epic across generation lines. Inside, Kentucky can go to Karl-Anthony Towns or Dan Issel. Outside, legendary Louie Dampier and 1990s star Tony Delk can battle. Kentucky has waves upon waves of talent and could compete with any opposing school under any style of play. They're an easy winner.

For the record, a Kentucky five might go 1940s superstar Ralph Beard, Tony Delk, Jamal Mashburn, Dan Issel and Anthony Davis. Or John Wall, Jodie Meeks, Jack Givens, Kenny Walker and DeMarcus Cousins. Or any of four or five more groups of players, each of whom would be worthy of this grouping.

Which school's all-time starting five would you pick to top the SEC? Share your take below in our comments section!

