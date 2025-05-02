Ranking the top 10 backcourts in men's college basketball ahead of the upcoming season ft. Houston

Backcourt play often rules college basketball. While the big men down on the low block matter, without talented guards to run the offense and make outside shots, things bog down in a hurry. Here's an early rundown on the top 10 backcourts in college basketball for next season (subject to NBA/portal changes)

Top 10 college basketball backcourts for next year

10. UCLA

This ranking is frankly about Donovan Dent. The 20.2 point per game scorer a year ago at New Mexico will make the Bruins much better in 2025-26. Whoever the shooting guard will be, pairing him with Dent makes for a nice backcourt.

9. Tennessee

Similarly, this is about Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie at point guard. Gillespie's ball distribution and 14.7 ppg will sit well alongside whoever Rick barnes throws out there at shooting guard. Given Tennessee's massive losses, Gillespie was a must-grab in the portal

8. St. John's

The portal duo of Ian Jackson and Joson Sanon gives St. John's instant backcourt credibility. Both Jackson and Sanon topped 11 ppg as freshmen on awful teams. While it's not exactly sure which or who else will be at point guard, Rick Pitino added a couple of bucket-getters to his team.

7. Kentucky

Pitt's Jaland Lowe and the likely return of Otega Oweh would give Kentucky an All-SEC caliber backcourt. Lowe scored 16.8 ppg for an awful Pitt team and Oweh would be the likely pre-season pick for SEC Player of the Year if he chooses to return to school.

6. BYU

BYU will be a must-watch team because of forward AJ Dysbanta. But the backcourt bears watching too. Top scorer Richie Saunders (16.5 ppg) elected to return and the portal addition of Baylor's Rob Wright (11.5 ppg) at point guard solidifies a top-level backcourt.

5. Louisville

It's an embarassment of riches here. Louisville returns J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 ppg) and adds portal signees Ryan Conwell (16.5 ppg) from Xavier and Adrian Wooley (18.8 ppg) from Kennesaw State. Add in freshman Mikel Brown Jr., and you've got a great group.

4. Arkansas

Stop if you've heard this before, but Arkansas is adding arguably the two top guards in the freshman class with Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Returnee DJ Wagner (11.2 ppg) adds depth.

3. Purdue

The return of elite point guard Braden Smith (15.8 ppg) is the big story here. Scorer Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg) gives the Boilermakers an elite backcourt. Unlike most of the teams, Purdue has the advantage of its standouts having actually already played together.

2. UConn

The Huskies got a big pickup with Silas Demary from Georgia. Pairing Demary (13.5 ppg) with returnee Solo Ball (14.4 ppg) gives Dan Hurley a top backcourt. Don't sleep on freshman Braylon Mullins, a pure shooter who will be a nice third player in this group.

1. Houston

The Cougars have everything. Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs (16.3 ppg) should gel well with returnee Emanuel Sharp (12.7 ppg). Milos Uzan (11.4 ppg) could also end up returning to school. In any case, it's a stout Cougar team.

What do you think of our top backcourts? Share your take below in our comments section!

