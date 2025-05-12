Ranking the top 10 draft-producing schools of the last decade ft. Kentucky

The NBA Draft is far from a certain thing, as stars can come from remote corners of the globe... or from powerhouses. But in all candor, powerhouses (in this era, Kentucky and Duke) produce their fair share of top picks. Here's a rundown on schools with the most NBA Draft picks in the last decade, as well as who went highest from that school.

Top 10 NBA Draft-producing schools of the last decade

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari stacked draft picks in his UK days. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

11. Villanova (9)* (a bonus, because of the tie)

Mikal Bridges (10th in 2018) is the only top-ten pick for the Wildcats in the last decade. But he is one of six first-round selections in that era.

10. Tennessee (9)

No top ten picks for the Vols, with Dalton Knecht (17th in 2024) the highest UT player chosen. In fact, there are only four first-round selections total for Tennesse in the last decade.

9. UConn (9)

Stephon Castle (4th in 2024) and Donovan Clingan (7th in 2024) are the only Huskies in the top ten picks during that run.

8. Michigan (11)

The Wolverines were shut out in 2024, but will likely add to their first-round register this year. Franz Wagner (8th in 2022) is the highest UM player in the last decade and the only top 10 pick.

7. North Carolina (11)

The Tar Heels have had a fairly dry run in the NBA Draft over the last decade. Coby White, who was picked 7th in 2017, is their highest pick during that run and the Tar Heels' only top 10 pick in the decade.

6. Gonzaga (12)

The Bulldogs might be a surprise on this list, but start ticking though NBA talent and that becomes less surprising. Chet Holmgren is the standout here, going second in 2022. But he's just one of four top 10 picks from the Zags in the last 10 years.

5. Arizona (12)

The Wildcats have been productive in the draft. DeAndre Ayton went No. 1 overall in 2018 and he's one of four top ten picks from Arizona in the last decade.

4. Kansas (13)

No top picks for the Jayhawks during the last decade. The highest Kansas pick in that run was Josh Jackson (4th in 2017). In fact, Jackson is the sole top 10 pick from the Jayhawks in that span.

3. UCLA (13)

The Bruins have done well even while the program has been more than a bit up-and-down. The top pick in the last decade was Lonzo Ball (2nd in 2017). Ball is the sole Bruin in the top ten since Kevin Love in 2008.

2. Duke (28)

The Blue Devils are pushing for the top overall spot. Paolo Banchero (2022) and Zion Williamson (2019) are top No. 1 overall picks, and the Blue Devils have had an NCAA-best 10 top 10 picks during the last decade.

1. Kentucky (31)

That Wildcat run includes eight top 10 picks, with Karl-Anthony Towns (in 2015) as the sole No.1 overall pick. Given John Calipari's recruiting success, Kentucky's position isn't surprising, but the 2025 draft probably won't help.

What do you think of the top Draft-producing schools? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

