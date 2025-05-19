Ranking the top 5 ACC backcourts in women’s basketball for 2025

The ACC will have some promising guards in the 2025-26 season. The league seems to be in transition, with Notre Dame and Florida State likely fading, but Duke and North Carolina featuring strong squads. Here's a rundown of the guards who could lead the five best ACC backcourts of the 2025-26 season.

Top 5 ACC Backcourts in the 2025-26 season

Louisville guard Tajianna Roberts should be one of the ACC's top guards in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

North Carolina (Reyina Kelly, Indya Nivar)

North Carolina does lose its top three scorers from last season, but was fortunate enough to return a pair of outstanding guards. Kelly averaged 9.6 points per game last year and shot 41% from 3-point range. Nivar averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. She's an effective defender who could still improve on her perimeter game. It's a solid pair of guards that should lead the Tar Heels.

Duke (Ashlon Jackson, Taina Mair)

Duke likely would have had the best backcourt in the league, but Oluchi Okananwa decided to transfer. Jackson was the second leading scorer on the team last year, with 12.4 ppg and 37% 3-point shooting. Mair averaged 6.7 ppg and 3.6 assists per game last year and shot 38% from long range. They're an effective combo who give Duke a solid team next year.

NC State (Zoe Brooks, Zamareya Jones)

After a Sweet 16 run last year, Brooks is one of the league's top returning guards. She averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Jones will complement her well. In a reserve role last year, she averaged 7.1 ppg and shot 35% from 3-point territory. It's one of the best balanced backcourts in the league.

Louisville (Tajianna Roberts, Skylar Jones)

An impressive freshman a season ago, Roberts could make a huge jump in her sophomore season. She totalled 12.8 ppg and 3.4 rpg while shooting 31% from 3-point range. Jones has spent two seasons at Arizona and last year averaged 10.7 ppg and 3.0 rpg. She knocked down 35% of her 3-point tries. This is a solid backcourt with massive upside.

Notre Dame (Hannah Hidalgo, KK Bransford)

The single best guard in the league next year should easily be Hidalgo. Last season, she averaged 23.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.6 apg. One of the best scorers in the nation, Hidalgo was a 40% 3-point shooter. She'll team with Bransford, who missed last season due to a leg injury. Bransford averaged 6.8 ppg and 3.9 rpg in 2023-24. Any guard paired with Hidalgo would be a dangerous backcourt.

What do you think of the ACC's top backcourts for 2025-26? Share your take below in our comments section!

