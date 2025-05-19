Ranking the top 5 Big Ten backcourts in women’s basketball next season

The Big Ten has some tremendous backcourts pending in 2025-26. Of course, there's at least one major pending question mark. If USC's JuJu Watkins can return to play much or all of the 2025-26 season, then USC would certainly be one of the best backcourts. But with Watkins questionable, here's a rundown on five other top Big Ten backcourts for 2025-26.

Ad

Top 5 Big Ten backcourts for 2025-26

If USC's JuJu Watkins can return for much of the 2025-26 season, USC will also feature in the league's top backcourts. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Michigan State (Theryn Hallock, Jalyn Brown)

Hallock is an important returnee, averaging 13.3 points per game last year as a junior. Add in transfer Brown, who has starred at Arizona State over the past two seasons. Last year, Brown averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. She's an elite addition and along with Hallock, Brown will form a compelling 1-2 punch.

Minnesota (Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Tori McKinney)

Braun was a star guard who missed most of last season due to a foot injury. If healthy, she should return to her 17 ppg level of play from 2023-24. Amaya Battle averaged 12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 4.3 assists per game. Add McKinney to the mix, as the freshman averaged 10.6 ppg in the absence of Braun. Having all three together should make Minnesota a team on the rise.

Ad

Washington (Elle Ladine, Sayvia Sellers)

The Huskies return a pair of outstanding starting guards who are among the nation's best duos of perimeter scorers. Ladine averaged 17.0 ppg and 4.9 rpg while shooting 39% from 3-point range. Sellers tallied 15.3 ppg and 3.9 apg and also hit 39% of his 3-point tries. With another season under their belts, the Huskies backcourt should be one of the Big Ten's best.

Michigan (Olivia Olson, Syla Swords)

A year ago, Olson and Swords were two of the best freshman guards in the nation. Olson averaged 16.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg last year. She also shot 38% on 3-point shooting. Swords contributed 16.0 ppg and 6.2 boards per game. She was a 36% 3-point shooter and made 87% of her free throws. The two combine to give Michigan a top-flight backcourt.

Ad

UCLA (Gianna Kneepkens, Kiki Rice)

UCLA returns one of the nation's top teams and their backcourt is a significant part of their excellence. Rice was the second leading scorer behind Lauren Betts on last year's Final Four team. Rice averaged 12.8 ppg and 5.0 apg. Utah's Gianna Kneepkens was a massive portal addition. Kneepkens averaged 19.3 ppg and 5.0 rpg while shooting 44% from 3-point range at Utah. This is a duo to know.

What do you think of the Big Ten's top backcourts for 2025-26? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here