Ranking the top 5 SEC backcourts in women’s basketball for 2025

The SEC has had a wild women's basketball offseason already. Even considering the league's top teams, there have been some massive personnel moves. The league's top backcourts certainly show the changes. Between transfers and a five-star freshman standout, there's plenty of new faces. Here's an early look at the SEC's top five backcourts for 2025-26.

Ad

Top SEC backcourts for 2025-26 season

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson will lead arguably the nation's top backcourt next year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Ole Miss (Kaitlin Peterson, Sira Thienou, Denim DeShields)

This is one of the more intriguing groups out there. Thienou is a quality returnee (10.5 ppg, 4.7 rebounds per game last year as a freshman), while DeShields is a potentially elite point guard (started for Mississippi State last year and scored 5.7 ppg). Peterson comes off two consecutive 20+ ppg seasons at UCF. While there's not one mega-star in the group, all three are quality players who fit together well.

Ad

4. Oklahoma (Aaliyah Chavez, Zya Vann)

Vann is a solid returnee who scored 6.9 points per game as a freshman off the bench. She'll be ready to move to a bigger role, but the story here is Chavez. Ranked No. 3 nationally by HoopGurlz, Chavez is the nation's top point guard prospect. Teaming her with Reagan Beers inside makes OU an immediate Final Four contender.

3. Vanderbilt (Mikalya Blakes, Madison Greene)

Greene is a competent two-year contributor who averaged 6.8 points per game and shot 35% from 3-point range. Blakes is the star, though. The freshman was eighth in the nation in scoring with 23.3 points per game last year. Already an All-American, Blakes will be one of the best players in the country next season and will make Vandy some must-watch basketball.

Ad

2. South Carolina (Ta'Niya Latson, Raven Johnson)

Johnson has been a bit contentious as a starter because she's started for two seasons but isn't an elite scorer. Last year, she averaged 4.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. MiLaysia Fulwiley moved on, but Dawn Staley replaced her with the nation's top scorer, Ta'Niya Latson. Latson averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game at Florida State.

1. LSU (Flau'jae Johnson, Milaysia Fulwiley, Mikayla Williams)

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game for South Carolina and was the spark behind South Carolina's team a year ago. Add her to returnees Johnson (18.6 ppg, 5.6 rebounds per game) last year and Williams (17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and this is arguably the nation's top backcourt. LSU already had high expectations but this bunch will only drive them higher.

What do you think of our top SEC women's backcourts? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here