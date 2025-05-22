Ranking the top 5 women’s basketball backcourts for next season ft. LSU

With a bumper crop of strong women's hoops backcourts being assembled for the 2025-26 season, it's hard to determine the best. Each power conference has some guard tandems capable of dominating the league, if not the entire sport. But here's a quick rundown on the top 5 women's basketball backcourts heading into the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Top 5 women's hoops backcourts for 2025-26

The addition of MiLaysia Fulwiley gives LSU arguably the top backcourt in the sport. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Michigan (Olivia Olson, Syla Swords)

This is the only one of the five groups listed not including a new transfer. Michigan assembled this backcourt the old fashioned way, by recruiting two great freshman guards and turning them loose. The 6-foot-1 Olson was Big Ten Rookie of the Year, with 16.1 points and 5.3 boards per game. The 6-foot Swords averaged 16.0 ppg and 6.2 rpg. Both shoot the trey and together both will dominate the Big Ten.

Ad

4. South Carolina (Ta'Niya Latson, Raven Johnson)

Latson was a massive portal grab, particularly after Carolina lost MiLaysia Fulwiley. They replaced her with the nation's top scorer. Latson might not tally 25.2 points per game as she did at Florida State, but she will give USC that scorer who won't be reluctant to create her own shot. Raven Johnson (4.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg) won't make headlines, but is a steady leader at both ends of the floor.

Ad

3. UConn (Azzi Fudd, Kayleigh Heckel)

The returning NCAA Tournament MOP starts things off well for Geno Auriemma. Fudd averaged 13.6 ppg while shooting 44% from 3-point territory. If she's healthy, she's elite at both ends of the floor. The point guard spot is more of a mystery. This could be KK Arnold, but we went with USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel, who is better than her 6.1 ppg last year would suggest.

2. UCLA (Gianna Kneepkens, Kiki Rice)

Ad

Retuning Rice was a big deal, as she was the solid second scorer on this Final Four team a year ago. Rice averaged 12.8 points and 5.0 assists per game. She's joined by Utah transfer Kneepkens, who scored 19.3 ppg last year while shooting 44% from 3-point range. A spot-up shooter to go with Lauren Betts? Sounds like the recipe for an epic backcourt.

1. LSU (MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson, Mikayla Williams)

LSU would have been on this list before Fulwiley committed. Johnson is an elite athlete who averaged 18.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg. Williams was also an oustanding scorer with 17.3 ppg. Both shoot the 3-pointer well. Add in Fulwiley, who was the straw that stirred the drink for South Carolina to the national title game. Her presence (and 11.7 ppg) lifts this backcourt above the rest.

What do you think of our top women's backcourts for next season? Share your take on the teams below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here