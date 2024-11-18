Raven Johnson Stats Today: How did South Carolina star fare vs East Carolina? (Nov 17)

Raven Johnson delivered her best performance of the season in South Carolina’s commanding 95-44 victory over East Carolina on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The third-year guard filled the stat sheet, recovering from a scoreless game against Coppin State with seven points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Trending

Though Johnson struggled with her shooting, going 3-of-12 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range, her effort marked a positive step in her offensive progress. Her 12 shot attempts were season-high, hinting at increased confidence moving forward.

Defensively, Johnson was sharp and disciplined, showcasing excellent on-ball pressure without committing turnovers or fouls during her 27 minutes on the court.

Her playmaking helped No. 1-ranked South Carolina dominate early, starting with a 9-0 run in the first quarter and maintaining momentum throughout the game. The Gamecocks built their lead to as many as 53 points at one stage.

South Carolina's win was a team effort, with all 12 players scoring. Chloe Kitts led with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals while maintaining a flawless game with no fouls or turnovers.

While Johnson has struggled offensively this season, shooting just 5-of-28 from the field, 0-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-6 from the free throw line across four games, she will look to find her rhythm and boost her scoring output in the upcoming matchups.

Johnson and Co. are determined to get a program record by tallying their 43rd consecutive win against Clemson on Wednesday before traveling to UCLA on Nov. 24.

Raven Johnson looking to lead Gamecocks to back-to-back titles

Now in her fourth year with South Carolina, Raven Johnson is eyeing another championship to add to her impressive resume.

Known for her defensive prowess, court vision and playmaking, Johnson’s accolades include two NCAA Tournament titles and SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2023.

Over her career, she has shown steady improvements in shooting efficiency and assist-to-turnover ratios. Last season, she averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals on 44.3% shooting. This year, her rebounding has increased to 6.7 per game.

While the 2024-2025 women’s college basketball season is still in its early stages, Raven Johnson is poised to continue leading the Gamecocks in their quest for another undefeated season and a championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here