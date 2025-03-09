"Really proud": $13,000,000 worth Tom Izzo gives emotional tribute to senior guard Jaden Akins

Jaden Akins has spent his entire collegiate basketball career with the Michigan State Spartans. Hence, the versatile guard has played for only one head coach in college, and that's the $13,000,000-worth Tom Izzo (according to The Richest).

Izzo is one of the greatest college hoops coaches of all time. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and has coached the Spartans since 1995.

On Sunday, CBS Sports College Basketball posted a video of Izzo getting emotional while talking about Jaden Akins and his senior class. When asked about how he feels on Senior Day, Izzo said:

"Well, I always said that if my son could turn out like Jaden Akins, I'd be happy. I'm really proud of Jaden, just like all the seniors. But he's been a four-year guy."

Tom Izzo recruited Akins out of Farmington High School, Farmington. Akins developed from being a backup guard on a stacked Spartans team in his freshman season to becoming the team's leading scorer as a senior. He's come a long way from averaging 3.4 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

It's only natural that Izzo gets a little emotional when talking about the members of his team in their senior year. This will be their last postseason run under the legendary coach before they depart the program for professional basketball.

The Michigan State Spartans are currently No. 8 in the AP Poll rankings. They're on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against the Indiana Hoosiers in February.

What's next for Jaden Akins?

In the meantime, Jaden Akins will look forward to competing in March Madness. He and his teammates aim to bring a national championship to Michigan State for the first time since 2000.

Akins will look to finish the season with a bang to prove to NBA scouts that he's worthy of being selected in this year's draft. A deep postseason run could be all that scouts need to take a chance on the Spartans' star.

