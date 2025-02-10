Recapping everything Penny Hardaway said after Memphis beat Temple (Feb. 9)

Penny Hardaway's No. 17 Memphis Tigers pulled off a 90-82 victory over Temple on Sunday. The win avenged the Tigers' previous loss to the Owls in January and pushed their record to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in the American Athletic Conference.

The first half ended in a 35-35 tie, with the game going back and forth and neither team in clear control. The start of the second half was also close, but Memphis slowly built up a lead and went 14 points up with four and a half minutes to play.

During the postgame press conference, Hardaway discussed the changes the Tigers made in the second half to ensure the win.

"The best thing that we have — we have the best video crew in the country." Hardaway said (at 2:17). "Halftime, we watch live plays that we marked in the first half, so the guys are actually seeing it in real-time, looking at it live, what just happened to us.

Trending

"We'll watch seven or eight plays, make the proper adjustments, and just told them to start moving the ball more. We kind of got a little stagnant in the first half, started moving the ball more ... we had to switch up defenses a little bit more and it worked."

Penny Hardaway also addressed the team's mindset heading into this game following their defeat to Temple in their previous meeting. On Jan. 16 in Philadelphia, Memphis fell 88-81, suffering their only conference loss of the season.

"They did a great job of out-scrapping us and out-hustling us at Temple, and we just couldn't allow it today," he said (3:29). "The guys were definitely aware that this was a revenge game and that we needed to bounce back."

Penny Hardaway talks about achieving another 20-win season milestone

Since starting his coaching career with Memphis in 2018, Penny Hardaway has led the program to 20 wins in all seven seasons, including the current one.

Bringing up this accomplishment, a reporter asked Hardaway about the significance of it.

"I don't take that for granted because that's kind of like the milestone for most coaches, especially with the schedules that we play," Hardaway said postgame (5:03). "We play hard non-conference schedules, and to get 20 wins every year is pretty special ... I'm going to enjoy winning 20 again."

The most wins the Tigers have totaled under Penny Hardaway's leadership was 26 during the 2022-23 season. They can eclipse that mark with at least seven games left on their schedule before the ACC Tournament.

With 10 wins, Memphis sits atop the conference standings and is highly likely to win the regular-season title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here