"Refs definitely helped": College hoops fans in frenzy as Texas hands Dawn Staley's South Carolina first SEC loss in almost 4 years

The Dawn Staley-coached South Carolina Gamecocks just saw their 57-game Southeastern Conference winning streak come to a screeching halt at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. The fourth-ranked team in the nation did not let the Gamecocks get the upper hand on its home floor to win the neck-in-neck affair 66-62.

What made this win more impressive is that the Longhorns (24-2, 10-1 SEC) lost at South Carolina (22-2, 10-1) in a 67-50 blowout on Jan. 12. They were able to successfully seek retribution this time around by shooting 44.1% and without making a 3-pointer for the whole game — which is unheard of nowadays.

With the final scores of both meetings posted by ESPNW, fans and spectators of both teams went into a frenzy, particularly regarding the officiating that occurred. Some claimed the calls helped the Vic Schafer-coached program.

"The refs definitely helped. SC will see them again," one user commented with an emoji.

"Big shout out to the two male refs who where in the starting lineup for Texas today, 'specially in the first half," another user wrote.

"The refs were terrible, even the commentators were complaining. It definitely changed the way SC played. However, they gotta do better rebouding," a user posted.

But some opted to not discredit the effort put on by Texas in one of its biggest victories in recent memory.

"Texas did their big one and deserve to enjoy every minute of this win. SC will be fine...Wasn’t their time today!" one user said.

"I hate my girls lost but (Kyla) Oldacre was the X factor for Texas! She did her big 1, hope she gets the credit she deserves," another shared.

"Texas got a good squad no doubt but them refs today were sus no lie," another user commented.

The Longhorns will look to sustain the immense momentum they gained when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (19-2, 8-1) on Thursday.

South Carolina Gamecocks receive first SEC loss since 2021

The last time Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks lost in conference play was almost four years ago when they were ranked fifth and lost at the third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 65-57 in February 2021. Sunday's loss ended a whopping 57-game win streak. South Carolina has won the last four regular season conference championships.

Still atop the SEC standings in a tie with the Longhorns, Staley and Co. host the Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7) for another conference matchup on Thursday.

