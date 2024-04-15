Richie Saunders transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the BYU forward ft. Kentucky

BYU guard Richie Saunders has entered his name into the transfer portal. With Cougars coach Mark Pope moving to Kentucky, it's probably inevitable that BYU will see massive transfer portal action. Sauders was a top scorer off the bench at BYU and will doubtlessly have several significant opportunities as a transfer.

Saunders was recruited in the class of 2020, where he was a three-star recruit who was the fourth-ranked player in the state of Utah. After a two-year mission, Saunders played two seasons at BYU. He has started only three games but has blossomed into a high-scoring reserve. In 2023-24, Saunders averaged 9.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Richie Saunders improved his 3-point shooting to 36% this season. Additionally, his assist-to-turnover numbers went from 28/24 a year ago to 38/15 this season. Saunders scored 20 points against Georgia State and Iowa State in 2023-24. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Here are some likely portal destinations.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for BYU guard Richie Saunders

Creighton coach Greg McDermott recruited Richie Saunders out of high school and could recruit him again in the transfer portal with the Blue Jays.

#5, Creighton

The Creighton Blue Jays were one of Saunders's recruiting finalists out of high school. Led by Greg McDermott, Creighton had a fine season last year, but will face massive losses heading into next year. Four of Creighton's top six scorers last year were seniors, and another was NBA draft-bound Trey Alexander.

McDermott and the Blue Jays could use an experienced hand on deck at the guard position. Given Saunders's 6-foot-5 size and scoring ability, he would make a solid fit. Don't be surprised if Creighton ends up landing Richie Saunders.

#4, BYU

Everyone who enters the transfer portal does not transfer. With the departure of Mark Pope, it's undoubtedly an emotional time for Saunders. But with two solid seasons at BYU under his belt, Saunders could elect to return to his current school.

BYU is working to find a new coach. A good hire and prompt action could allow Saunders back into the fold. Most of the schools seeking Saunders are coming from more uncertain situations than he'll face with a new coach at BYU. Don't be shocked if Saunders ultimately doesn't go anywhere.

#3, Oregon State

Coach Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State were another of the finalists recruiting Saunders out of high school. Meanwhile, OSU was preparing to go into next season with only one returning guard who scored more than 3.5 ppg. Then, that player, sophomore Jordan Pope, entered the portal. Adding Saunders would give him instant access to playing time.

Oregon State has struggled recently, including a 13-19 season in 2023-24. The Beavers have a decent group of frontcourt returnees, and with Pope out, there's a broad vacancy that Saunders can help fill.

#2, Utah

The Utes were one of four schools to extend a scholarship offer to Saunders in 2019 as a high school recruit. Utah was solid a season ago, posting a 22-15 mark. But seven of Utah's top nine scorers last season were seniors. Both of the non-senior top returnees are centers.

Saunders is from Utah, and if he wants to remain close to home but still have a shot at immediate playing time, the Utes would be a logical possibility. As things stand, coach Craig Smith will be badly in need of experienced depth.

#1, Kentucky

UK is a fairly obvious possibility with their roster facing a mass exodus to the NBA and the transfer portal. At this point, it's unclear exactly who will be playing for Kentucky next season. While Saunders is probably not a guy who would necessarily garner a long look under the John Calipari administration, things have changed.

Pope is familiar with Saunders's game, and he could be a veteran scorer off the bench in Lexington. Kentucky could end up with a fairly thin roster in 2024-25, which would only enhance Saunders's usefulness. Don't be surprised if Pope reaches out soon enough about Saunders settling into a new Kentucky home.

Where will Richie Saunders play next season? Will he follow his coach, stick with his school, or go a different route? Let's hear from you in our comments section!

