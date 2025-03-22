  • home icon
  • Rick Pitino vs John Calipari coaching record: Breaking down their head-to-head matchups, stats and more

By Arnold
Modified Mar 22, 2025 14:36 GMT
Rick Pitino vs John Calipari Coaching record: Breaking down their Head-to-Head matchups, stats and more (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Rick PItino's No. 2-seeded St. John's Red Storm will face John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Ahead of the blockbuster March Madness contest, fans have been eager to know how the two Hall of Fame coaches fare against each other.

Rick Pitino vs John Calipari H2H record

Heading into Saturday's game, Calipari holds the edge over Pitino with a 16-12 overall head-to-head record. The two have faced off 22 times at the collegiate level where Calipari leads, 13-9.

Pitino and Calipari share a 2-2 H2H record in March Madness. Here's a table format of how they have fared against each other.

YearRoundScore
1992Sweet 16UK (Pitino) 87, UMass (Calipari) 77
1996Final FourUK (Pitino) 81, UMass (Calipari) 74
2012Final FourUK (Calipari) 69, Louisville (Pitino) 61
2014Sweet 16UK (Calipari) 74, Louisville (Pitino) 69
The two coaches also have a 3-3 H2H record against each other in the NBA.

Rick Pitino vs John Calipari: Comparing their records

Rick Pitino has compiled an 885–310 record on the college circuit. He also has a 55–21 record in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Final Four with Providence (1987), Kentucky (1993, 1996, 1997) and Louisville (2005, 2012, 2013).

Pitino won the national title with Kentucky in 1996. He won another national championship at Louisville in 2013, which was later vacated by the NCAA.

Meanwhile, Calipari has an 876–276 record as a collegiate coach. He has a 58–22 record in March Madness.

Calipari has made Final Four appearances with UMass (1996), Memphis (2008) and Kentucky (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015). He won the national title at Kentucky in 2012.

How to watch St. John's vs Arkansas in second round of 2025 NCAA Tournament?

NCAA Basketball: St. John&#039;s HC Rick Pitino - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: St. John's HC Rick Pitino - Source: Imagn

The second-round NCAA Tournament game between No. 2 seed St. John's (31-4) and No. 10 seed Arkansas (21-13) will be telecast live on CBS, with tip-off at 2:40 p.m. EDT. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are all the key details for the St. John's vs Arkansas game:

  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 2:40 p.m. EDT
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo or Paramount+
  • Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

