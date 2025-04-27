RJ Luis Jr., Tahaad Pettiford, and more react as St. John's transfer Simeon Wilcher announces move to SEC team

St. John's transfer RJ Luis Jr and Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford led the list of college basketball players who reacted to Simeon Wilcher's move to Texas after spending two seasons with the Red Storm.

Wilcher announced his new destination on Saturday on Instagram, and his post has generated more than 7,000 likes.

Luis, a consensus second-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year, reacted to his former teammate's transfer announcement with an "exhaling" emoji

"😮‍💨," Luis wrote.

RJ Luis reaction (Image Source: @s1meon2x_/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Pettiford broke a two-word reaction over Wilcher's decision saying:

"love this."

Tahaad Pettiford's reaction (Image Source: @s1meon2x_/Instagram)

Former teammates Zuby Ejiofor, Aaron Scott, Ruben Prey, Deivon Smith and North Carolina transfer portal commit Jaydon Young and Seton Hall guard Jaquan Harris also wrote their take on Wilcher's transfer to Texas.

More reactions from Simeon Wilcher's teammates and other college basketball players (Image Source: @s1meon2x_/Instagram)

Wilcher averaged 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in two years under St. John's coach Rick Pitino.

Last season, he started in 25 of 34 games and played 25.4 minutes per contest. Wilcher averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Simeon Wilchar becomes the fifth Texas commit from the transfer portal

Since presiding as Texas' coach, Sean Miller has scooped up five players from the transfer portal. They are Camden Heide, Dailyn Swain, Matas Vokietaitis, Lasina Traore and Simeon Wilcher.

Wilcher brings in experience aside from consistent scoring. He can improve his play from the previous year under a new system presided over by Miller.

Wilcher was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He was also ranked as the sixth-best shooting guard, per On3 Industry Rankings. Wilcher is a fast-paced player who can defend against his opposition's top guards.

The incoming junior still has two years left on his NCAA eligibility and has a true shooting percentage of 48.5%. Wilcher is set to have a competition among guards in Texas as he is the fourth guard on the Longhorns' roster (the other three include Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver).

He can also break any full-court pressure from his rivals as he can navigate through traffic on a live dribble. Texas acquiring Wilcher from the transfer portal expands its bench, as he can play as the seventh or eighth man and his slashing plays to the hoop have been his signature move.

What can you say about Simeon WIlcher's transfer portal commitment to Texas? Let us know in the comments section.

