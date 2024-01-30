Rob Dillingham injury update: Will the Kentucky guard play against Florida Gators?

Rob Dillingham didn't play for the Kentucky Wildcats in their 63-57 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. This raised some eyebrows with the fans, who were left wondering what made the player skip the conference matchup.

After the game, head coach John Calipari revealed that the player was sidelined from the game due to stomach issues.

“We found out at the shootaround that his stomach and all that, and I said, ‘Well then go back to the hotel. See if you can get ready for the game, and at about 12:45 I got the message that he wasn’t going to play,” Calipari said to UK Sports Network.

Will Rob Dillingham play against the Florida Gators?

There have been no updates on Rob Dillingham's situation thus far, but given that the player appears to have only experienced slight stomach discomfort, the odds are that he will be back on the court for Wednesday's match.

However, as some stomach viruses can be persistent, there remains the possibility of Rob Dillingham being sidelined once more. What seems out of the question is a long-term absence from the courts.

Expand Tweet

Arkansas head coach is glad to have had College GameDay at Fayetteville

The Saturday game between the Wildcats and the Razorbacks was played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. College GameDay made the stop at the foot of the Ozarks, and head coach Eric Musselman was bursting with excitement about it:

“It’s awesome, obviously, you’re talking about the A-plus, A-plus crew. You’re talking about incredible exposure for the men’s basketball program. Incredible exposure for the university, incredible for the university."

"For one day, the University of Arkansas? And leading up to it? I mean all you’ve got to do is turn on ESPN. There’s commercials running over and over and over about GameDay coming here,” Musselman added.

The Hogs are currently 10-10 and will clash with the Mizzou Tigers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.