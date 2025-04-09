Rodney Rice transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Maryland guard ft. Tennessee

Rodney Rice and the Maryland Terrapins were eliminated in the Sweet 16 following an 87-71 loss to the eventual champions, the Florida Gators. Shortly after, Rice announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Several Maryland players also entered the portal after Kevin Willard left the team to take the coaching job at Villanova.
Rice was the team's third-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.8 points per game. He is one of the top players in the transfer portal and here are five teams that could be good fits for him.
Top five landing spots for Maryland guard Rodney Rice in the transfer portal
#1 Tennessee
Tennessee is the first and only team that has been publically linked to Rodney Rice. It was confirmed on Tuesday that he is scheduled for a visit to Tennessee over the weekend. The Volunteers have already signed Rice's teammate Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Having someone he is familiar with could be a factor as he explores his options in the portal.
#2 Villanova
One of the reasons many players at Maryland entered the transfer portal is Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova. It is common for teams to lose several players after a coach departs and the Terrapins are no different.
It is unclear whether Willard's departure was the reason Rice left Maryland. However, if it was a factor, he could follow him to Villanova. Rice would likely play a big role on the Wildcats if he is brought in by his former coach.
#3 Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated in the Elite Eight by the Duke Blue Devils. If Rodney Rice is interested in joining a team that has stayed competitive for half a decade, Alabama is a great option. The team has qualified for March Madness for three consecutive years and reached the Final Four last season.
#4 Virginia
If Rice wants a chance to play a bigger role on a team to improve his draft stock, Virginia could be a good option. The team has a new coach in Ryan Odom and its leading scorer, Isaac McKneely, entered the transfer portal and committed to Louisville. Rice could replace his production and join the Cavaliers.
#5 Purdue
The Purdue Boilermakers came close to defeating the national championship game runners-up, the Houston Cougars, in the Sweet 16. Although they lost 62-60, they showed that they will be competitive next season with several players returning. Adding Rodney Rice as a depth scorer could make them championship contenders.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here