Oscar Tshiebwe NBA Draft prediction: How high will the Kentucky Wildcats Forward go and where will he land?

Oscar Tshiebwe is facing a big decision. The Kentucky star declared for the NBA draft in April 2023, but has left the door open for a return to college.

Tshiebwe was a force to be reckoned with in his two seasons at Kentucky. The former West Virginia transfer led the country in rebounding as a freshman, grabbing 15.2 per game to go along with 17.4 points and 1.6 blocks. He followed that up with another impressive season as a sophomore, posting 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

The NBA will love Tshiebwe’s rebounding prowess and defensive impact. He is a physical and energetic player who can dominate the boards on both ends of the floor. He is also a rim protector who can swat and alter shots in the paint. He has a flair for finishing with authority in the lane, especially on dunks and putbacks.

However, he also has some areas of improvement that he needs to work on if he wants to thrive in the NBA. He is not very skilled or versatile on offense, relying mostly on his physical tools. He needs to develop his shooting, passing, and ball-handling abilities. He also tends to commit fouls and turnovers at a high rate. He stands at 6’9" with a 7’0" wingspan.

Examining Oscar Tshiebwe's draft projection

Tshiebwe’s draft stock is uncertain, as most experts don’t rank him among the top prospects. He was left out of both rounds in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman, who only had one Kentucky player on his board: freshman guard Cason Wallace, who went No. 9 to the Utah Jazz.

However, he could still catch the eye of some teams that need a rebounding specialist and an energy guy off the bench. He could fit well with teams like Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, or Orlando Magic, who could use some frontcourt toughness.

TheCatsPause247 @TheCatsPause247



247sports.com/college/kentuc… #BBN Whether it helps his stock remains to be seen, but Oscar Tshiebwe has turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Whether it helps his stock remains to be seen, but Oscar Tshiebwe has turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.247sports.com/college/kentuc… #BBN https://t.co/8LA07sM3C9

If he returns to Kentucky, he will have another opportunity to showcase his skills and improve his draft stock on a loaded team. Coach John Calipari has brought in another stellar recruiting class for 2023, ranked No. 1 by 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

The big man from Kentucky has a tough decision to make regarding his future. Whether he stays or goes, one thing is for certain, he will have a chance to chase his NBA dream.

