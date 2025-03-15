“Trying to be as nice as possible”: Haley Cavinder drops cryptic reply as Hanna flexes toned physique in latest IG dump 

Speculation about the relationship between Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and basketball player Hanna Cavinder has been swirling after recent social media activity hinted at trouble.

Ad

The breakup rumors gained momentum after fans noticed that Hanna deleted all pictures of Beck from her Instagram profile and unfollowed him, leaving fans to wonder if the couple split up.

In the latest, Hanna posted on Instagram after the unfollowing episode, showcasing her toned physique, a mirror selfie, and a sunset shot.

Ad

Trending

Hanna’s sister, Haley Cavinder, added fuel to the rumors with a cryptic comment on the post, sparking curiosity among fans about the state of Hanna and Beck’s relationship. The comment also reflects that she is all in to defending her sister.

“Trying to be as nice as possible,” Haley commented,

Haley Cavinder commented on sister Hanna's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@hanna.cavinder)

Haley's comment on Hanna's post came after she posted a TikTok video recently offering relationship advice and speaking about trusting instincts in personal relationships.

Ad

“If your sister comes to you, or your friend, or someone that’s really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship and they just tell you that on a repeated basis — trust your dang sister. Trust her. She’s always right, I promise you, or your mom, they’re always right,” Haley said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haley’s remarks suggested that someone close to her had a difficult time.

“So anyways, Happy Thursday. Smile. It’s not my story to tell. But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting, and I don’t think it’s OK to always have to keep your mouth shut. So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”

Ad

Although Haley did not directly mention Hanna or Beck, the timing of her comments and Hanna’s social media changes suggest they are having trouble in their relationship.

Cavinder twins’ rise to NCAA stardom as Haley steps away from basketball

The Cavinder twins have established themselves as two of the most profitable athletes in the NCAA, amassing 4.6 million followers on TikTok and over 401,000 on Instagram.

Ad

Beyond their joint account, they have also gained a high following on their pages. Known for sharing fitness and health content, the twins began their basketball careers at Fresno State before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.

On Wednesday, Haley Cavinder announced she was stepping away from basketball.

“It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am," Haley stated in a post.

In an emotional Instagram post, she mentioned the decision as "hard," marking the end of a chapter in her athletic career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here