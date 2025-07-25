College basketball fans reacted to the report about North Carolina studying a potential transfer from the ACC to the SEC. North Carolina, which is one of the ACC charter members, along with Clemson, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest, is considering such a move after the conference settled a lawsuit with Clemson and Florida State. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ruling would bring down the exit fee for schools considering transferring conferences to $75 million by the 2030-31 season from $93 million from this season until 2029-30. The new exit fee will last until 2036 — the year that the league's grant of rights agreement expires.Fans expressed varying reactions over the development, with one basketball enthusiast saying the plan could also mean avoiding its main rival, Duke.&quot;Running from Duke😭 I’m crying,&quot; the fan wrote on Instagram.Fan reaction from North Carolina's plan to transfer from ACC to SEC (Image Source: @on3/Instagram)Another college hoops enthusiast believed it would affect the sport.&quot;Going to mess up basketball lol,&quot; the fan said.Reaction to North Carolina's plan to switch conference (Image Source: @on3/Instagram)Other fans spoke up on the Tar Heels' plan, as some of them felt that the move doesn't make sense.Reactions over North Carolina's plan to switch conferences (Image Source: @on3/Instagram)If the plan pushes through, North Carolina is deemed to face reigning men's basketball champions Florida, Final Four entrant Auburn, Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, among others.North Carolina enters the race to acquire a five-star combo guardNorth Carolina looks to kick off its 2026-27 college basketball recruitment with a bang after they entered the race to get homegrown five-star combo guard King Gibson.The Tar Heels unveiled their interest in securing Gibson's commitment last month. The 6-foot-4 Spire Academy standout, who recently paid a visit to NC State, commented on the report about UNC's desire to get him.“Being a North Carolina kid, you always hear about UNC and coach Hubert Davis. So just getting that offer, that meant a lot to me and my family,&quot; Gibson said in an interview. &quot;My dad is a UNC fan. I love the offer. The offer was great. And coach Hubert Davis is a great person and has a great personality too. So talking to him, it was a great experience.&quot;Aside from North Carolina and NC State, Gibson has received interest from Alabama, Missouri, Providence, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgetown, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.Despite having so-so performances in the previous seasons since making the final in 2022, North Carolina remains a force to be reckoned with in the ACC and the nation. The program continues to be a developer of top talent who aspires to be in the NBA after their college days are over.