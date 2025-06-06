Rutgers basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Rutgers had a losing 2024-25 season despite having two of the top NBA draft prospects in its lineup. With blue-chip recruits Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper leading the charge, Steve Pikiell's men groped for form in the intra-conference part of the season, going 8-12 in the Big Ten and 15-17 overall.

Ad

The Scarlet Knights didn't make the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. And that's why the coaching staff searched for the best players available in the high school ranks, international scene and the transfer portal to strengthen the team for the 2025-26 season.

Here's a closer look at Rutgers' current lineup before the start of the new college basketball season.

Rutgers basketball season preview for 2025-26

Dylan Grant will be one of the four returning players for Rutgers in the 2025-26 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Guard: Lino Mark

Ad

Trending

Lino Mark thrived on the EYBL scene last season for the Oakland Soldiers in the AAU. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in his junior year and helped the Soldiers finish second in the conference with a 14-1 record.

Rutgers assistant coach Marlon Williamson praised Mark for his hard work and competitive spirit, comparing him to returning junior Jamichael Davis. He shares the same Filipino heritage with former Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper.

Ad

Guard: Kaden Powers

Three-star shooting guard Kaden Powers brings in size, athleticism and high basketball IQ for Rutgers, which is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. The 6-foot-5 7Powers is the second-ranked prospect in the state of Washington and the 37th-best shooting guard in the nation per 247 Sports.

The guard played for the Rotary Rebels in the AAU and tallied 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.3 apg. He also stood out at the Peach Jam, where he sizzled for 16.8 ppg on 43.2% shooting. He'd likely play alongside Lino Mark in the Rutgers backcourt as a floor stretcher due to his shooting prowess.

Ad

Forward: Harun Zrno

Bosnian prospect Harun Zrno looks to surprise the college basketball world this season and playing for Rutgers, which is known to give ample playing time for aspiring NBA players, is the best place to be for the 6-7 forward.

Zrno will bring his shooting expertise to Pistacaway, making 43.7% of his 3-pointers while playing for a Division I Bosnian club this past season. He was also able to hit 56% of his attempts from the two-point area and 77% from free throws. The 21-year-old tallied 17.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.2 spg during that stint.

Ad

Forward: Chris Nwuli

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell calls Chris Nwuli a great prospect due to his passion and intensity on the court. The 6-8 Nwuli, who picked Rutgers over Louisville, San Diego State, USC, UCLA, Utah, and TCU, is a four-star prospect who's expected to bring his athleticism and defensive skills to the Big Ten Conference.

Nwuli played alongside Lino Mark in AAU basketball and battled in the championship game in the EYBL Peach Jam Classic in July. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the tournament.

Ad

Center: Manny Ogbole

Manny Ogbole started in 15 of 23 games for Rutgers this past season and the 6-10 senior center looks to anchor the frontcourt in the 2025-26 season. Ogbole posted 3.1 ppg and 3.7 rpg in 13.2 minutes last season and made 58.7% of his shots from the field.

He'd likely share minutes at center by freshman Gevonte Ware, although it is possible the younger Ware could take in the majority of minutes to prepare the up-and-coming player for the long run.

Ad

Rotation players

Rutgers has a ton of efficient players who could contribute off the bench. First is transfer guard Tariq Francis, who is fresh from a breakout season with NJIT.

The six-foot transfer guard played 27 games with the Highlanders, averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's in line for a sixth man role for Steve Pikiell either as a reliever for Lino Mark or as an instant offense guy for the Scarlet Knights.

Ad

George Washington transfer Darren Buchanan is looking to bounce back from a so-so season with the Revolutionaries. In two seasons with George Washington, the 6-7 incoming junior posted 13.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.1 spg in 61 games.

Freshman Gevonte Ware is an intriguing prospect at the center spot, but would likely give way for Manny Ogbole at the start of the season to get acquainted with Rutgers' style of play. Romanian forward Denis Badalau gives Rutgers a second European prospect and valuable experience as a forward. Baye Fall is a 6-11 Kansas State sophomore transfer who could help in the Scarlet Knights' frontcourt.

Ad

Returnees Jamichael Davis, Dylan Grant and Bryan Dortch bring in veteran presence for Rutgers in the 2025-26 season.

Impact players

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell may likely count on freshmen guards Lino Mark and Kaden Powers in the Scarlet Knights' offense due to their talent. However, three other players could also give impactful contributions for Rutgers this coming season.

Bosnian forward Harun Zrno could use his stint in the NCAA as a stepping stone for the NBA. He was a standout in the Bosnian leagues and he'll be a dependable wing player for the Scarlet Knights if given a chance to play.

Ad

Six-foot guard Tariq Francis is an explosive player who can play as a sixth man for Steve Pikiell's team. He's expected to bring instant offense for Rutgers and a good third guard option if they opt to play small ball.

Chris Nwuli seeks to prove that his choice to play for Rutgers was the best. The lanky forward had experience playing with Lino Mark as his teammate and they're likely to bring that 1-2 combo the Scarlet Knights would need to get past Big Ten opponents and other rivals in the 2025-26 season.

Ad

What can you say about Rutgers' lineup for the 2025-26 season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here