Ryan Kalkbrenner's time with the Creighton Bluejays could come to an end this season as the center prepares for the NBA. After testing the waters last year, Kalkbrenner announced his return to school two days before the draft deadline closed.

The center averaged 15.9 points at the time with 6.1 rebounds per game. Kalkbrenner averages 17.4 ppg and 7.6 rpg this season, shooting 65.1%. His defensive acumen and rim-running ability have made him Creigton's biggest asset in its 25-9 run this season.

Up next, Ryan Kalkbrenner is poised to make an impact on any team he joins. Right now, he is a projected late first-round or early second-round pick. However, depending on his performances in the Bluejays' postseason run, Kalkbrenner's spot could move up or down.

While nothing is set in stone as of now, here are our potential homes for the center.

5 landing spots for Ryan Kalkbrenner

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are in a rough spot this year after disappointing performances from its players. The Dubs are now teetering at the edge of the playoff spots. Golden State does not have a fixed center in its roster, and Kalkbrenner could find himself with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga as coach Steve Kerr tries to build his team with the young talent.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

While the Sixers already have a center in Joel Embiid, this season has shown how injury-prone and unreliable the big man can be. Mo Bamba is the only other center in Philly, but he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds this season. Ryan Kalkbrenner could easily find his partnership with Tyrese Maxey & Co.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

Yes, they have Victor Wembanyama. But considering that he is playing just 29 minutes on average this season, having someone like Kalkbrenner coming off the bench would be a great secondary option for the Spurs. Additionally, since the team is in a rebuilding phase, it will be on the lookout for moldable talent.

Ryan Kalkbrenner could use San Antonia as a launchpad to grow his skills and move to the next team in a few years.

#4 Toronto Raptors

Center Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with an injury to his finger. The Raptors only have Jontay Porter to rely on right now and could use Kalkbrenner on their roster. At this point, he is still developing, and any team he joins is a chance for him to expand his skills before making a mark.

#5 Chicago Bulls

UConn alum Andre Drummond is the Bulls' center right now. However, he averages 17.0 minutes per game, and Ryan Kalkbrenner could easily assist him at the rim. With veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic on the team, the young star could honor and expand his skills immensely.

