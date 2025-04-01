Ryan Odom UVA contract: Salary details, incentives and buyout of new Cavaliers coach explored

Ryan Odom was hired as the new coach of the Virginia Cavaliers on March 21. He joined UVA after a successful two-year stint with the VCU Rams.

On Tuesday, Odom's contract details with the Cavaliers were made public.

All we know about Ryan Odom's UVA contract

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Cavaliers HC Ryan Odom - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Ryan Odom signed a six-year contract with UVA, which will keep him with the program until 2031. He will earn a base salary of $500,000, with supplemental compensation at $1.75 million and licensing pay at $1 million for the first season. Odom will earn $3.25 million in total compensation as part of his first season with the Cavaliers and his salary will increase by $100,000 annually for the next five years.

If he remains with the program until the end of his contract, Odom will be paid $3.75 million in the final year of the deal in the 2030-2031 season.

Odom also has certain bonuses in his contract. If UVA wins the ACC Tournament, he will earn a $50,000 bonus. If the Cavaliers qualify for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Odom will net a $75,000 bonus and reaching the Elite Eight will result in a $100,000 bonus.

If Virginia makes an appearance in the Final Four, it would land Odom a $250,000 bonus, and winning the national title would also give the coach a $250,000 bonus.

Odom can also earn a bonus of $25,000 if Virginia finishes in the top 20 of either the Associated Press or USA Today polls. He can earn a $50,000 bonus if he finishes in the top 10 of either poll.

The newly-appointed Virginia coach can pocket a $50,000 bonus if he is named the ACC Coach of the Year and a $75,000 bonus if he wins the National Coach of the Year award.

Per reports, the Cavaliers are also paying Odom's $1 million buyout that was included in his VCU contract.

However, he will need to pay a $15 million buyout to UVA if he leaves the team within the first two years of his contract. The buyout figure drops to $10 million in the third and fourth years of the deal. The value is lowered to $7.5 million during his fifth season and $5 million in his final year.

If Virginia fires Odom without any cause before the final year of his deal, the program will need to pay him the full remaining compensation. That figure will be reduced to 60% of the total remaining compensation in the final year of his UVA contract.

