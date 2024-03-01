Saint Mary's vs Pepperdine basketball injury report and predictions, February 29: Latest on Harry Wessels, Joshua Jefferson and more

The 17th-ranked Saint Mary's Gaels will face the Pepperdine Waves in a West Coast Conference matchup tonight. The injury report for these programs will be very interesting as it will dictate how the game will play out.

Saint Mary's vs Pepperdine basketball injury report

Harry Wessels, Saint Mary's

Sophomore center Harry Wessels has been dealing with an arm injury and is listed as questionable for tonight's game. He has not played since Feb. 20 against the San Francisco Dons and could find his way back on the court tonight.

Wessels has been doing decently well off the bench, averaging 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 9.5 minutes per game.

Joshua Jefferson, Saint Mary's

Sophomore forward Joshua Jefferson will not be able to return to the court as he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He has not played since Feb. 10 and is a big loss for the Gaels. He has played 25.0 minutes per game, averaging 10.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.2 spg.

Saint Mary's vs Pepperdine prediction

There is a massive gap between the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Pepperdine Waves this season. The Gaels are a perfect 14-0 in conference action for a reason, and they are going to control the game.

With significant players like senior center Mitchell Saxen leading the way, he should be able to dominate the game and make things easier for the team.

The Waves are under .500 this season and ESPN Bet has listed Saint Mary's as 15.5-point favorites on the road. Expect the Gaels to dominate throughout the 40 minutes and easily cover the spread.