San Antonio Final Four concerts 2025: Key dates, list of singers and bands performing at the March Madness music festival

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Mar 29, 2025 18:24 GMT
Musicians, Pitbull and Chris Stapleton
Musicians Pitbull and Chris Stapleton (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 March Madness music festival will take place in San Antonio from April 4-6. The event is an annual festival that runs concurrent to the Final Four which is starting to take shape after last night's games that saw all the No. 1-seeded teams make the Elite Eight.

The 2025 March Madness music festival will be headlined by a host of top musicians, including Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Pitbull.

March Madness music festival 2025: Key dates

The event will be held at the Tower Park at Hemisfair, San Antonio, which is a short distance away from the Alamodome that will host the Final Four games. There will also be a fan festival at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center during the Final Four weekend.

Friday, April 4 – AT&T Block Party

On Friday, April 4, the March Madness music festival will open at 4:30 p.m. C.T. and will be headlined by Ravyn Lenae, Doechii and Pitbull. The evening's festivities will end at 10 p.m. C.T.

Saturday, April 5 – Coca-Cola LIVE!

The event will start at 3 p.m. C.T. on Saturday, April 5 and the first artist to perform will be Willow Avalon, followed by popular R&B musician T-Pain. Jelly Roll will kickstart the evening festivities at 7:15 p.m. before the day's performances conclude at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 – Capital One JamFest

The final day of the March Madness musical festival will start at 2:30 p.m. C.T. and Brothers Osborne will perform first at 3:15 p.m. They will be followed by Benson Boone, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats before the event concludes with a performance by country music star Chris Stapleton at 8:45 p.m.

Things to know before attending the 2025 March Madness music festival

The 2025 edition of the music festival will be free to the public and will be on a first come, first served basis in terms of seating and standing until the venue reaches capacity. The lines open at 7 a.m. E.T. every morning during the three-day period. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase from various vendors at the venue.

More details can be found here.

