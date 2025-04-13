Sarah Ashlee Barker WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama guard ft. Minnesota Lynx

Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker has been one of the late risers in the 2025 WNBA Draft scene. Barker, who completed a successful career at Alabama, was always a good player. But she flashed legitimate greatness to end her college career and her WNBA Draft stock has jumped accordingly.

In two seasons at Georgia and three at Alabama, the 6-foot Barker steadily improved. She is the daughter of legendary Alabama QB Jay Barker. Barker's career took off in 2023-24, when she scored 16.8 points per game.

But in 2024-25, she managed 18.2 points per game, grabbed 6.3 boards per game and dished 3.9 assists per game. She connected on 38% of her 3-point tries and finished her career with a 45-point effort in a loss to Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. With Barker's WNBA stock improving, here are five plausible destinations for her.

Top 5 WNBA Draft landing spots for Sarah Ashlee Barker

Barker could be selected by the Las Vegas Aces, where she would join forces with superstar A'ja Wilson. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Las Vegas Aces

One outside the box possibility would be Las Vegas, where the Aces have an excellent backcourt, although admittedly an aging one. With Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray, the Aces have a pair of outstanding guards, each of whom is starting her 10th season in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson in the post means that the Aces certainly are set for a franchise player.

On a team full of veterans, a fresh face and a little youthful excitement could go a long way. Barker's certainly capable of fililng the role that Iowa's Kate Martin did a season ago. The difference is that Barker's upside means that her long-term contributions could be much more significant. She could be a good pick leading off round two at No. 13.

4. Chicago Sky

With Angel Reese and Elizabeth Williams both already on the roster, Chicago has plenty of talent on the low post. The most logical possibility for the Sky would be to add backcourt help when the team picks at the No. 10 slot.

While other players like Saniya Rivers and Te-Hina Paopao are often being mentioned, it may be that the Sky end up thinking slightly outside the box. Paopao and Rivers each lack Barker's scoring punch and are more defensive-minded players. Given the muscle in the post with Chicago, a scoring option at guard could end up making more sense for the Sky.

3. Dallas Wings

There's a double possibility inherent in Dallas. The Wings have the final pick of the first round, No. 12, and then the second pick of the second round at No. 14. It's almost certain that they'll use at least one of the two picks for a guard. With the exception of star Arike Ogunbowale, there's plenty of spots available in Dallas.

Barker's multi-position skills would help her here. She could play point or move out to the wing or more likely, fill some combination of both roles. Either at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second, Barker provides solid multi-position value, impressive athleticism and the possibility of further improvement.

2. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta is a possible spot for Barker. Her SEC fame certainly wouldn't hurt draw some extra fans, and meanwhile, Atlanta's backcourt situation could be helped by Barker. As is not unusual, Atlanta's backcourt is a mix of veterans and younger players.

Barker could pair well with Rhyne Howard and help left Atlanta into playoff action in 2025. The real issue for Barker is whether she'll last until the 18th pick, which is in the middle of the second round and is the first slot in which Atlanta holds a pick. But aside from the question of availability, Barker could make real sense for the Dream.

1.Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx choose 11th, the next-to-last pick of the first round. Some mock drafts see Barker rising this high. Veteran guards Courtney Wililams and Kayla McBride are heading into their 10th and 11th WNBA seasons, respectively. Barker could at least help provide some fresh legs in the backcourt for the Lynx.

Barker impressed at Alabama with her all-around game. She evolved into a capable defender, a surprisingly rugged rebounder, but also a capable shooter and scorer. On a Lynx team that could be a legitimate title contender with help from Napheesa Collier, Barker could be a significant addition.

What's your take on Sarah Ashlee Barker and her WNBA Draft future? Share your take on the Alabama star below in our comments section!

