"Save me the crocodile tears", "Breaks my heart": Fans have polar opposite reactions as Coleman Hawkins cries in locker room after K-State's loss

Kansas State Wildcats senior guard Coleman Hawkins broke down in the locker room after a 70-56 loss to Baylor on Wednesday which ended their Big 12 Tournament run. The defeat left K-State at 16-17 on the season. Hawkins fought back tears as he spoke to the media after the game.

"These guys haven't experienced some of the things I experienced,” Hawkins said (via KSNT-TV). “I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but sh*t, this sh*t hurts."

Hawkins, who reportedly received $2 million to transfer from Illinois (per CBS), arrived with a winning pedigree: two Big Ten titles in 2021 and 2024. He also led the Fighting Illini to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament last season. However, his stint at K-State fell short of expectations.

"I don't regret being with my team, my coaching staff, the people I met," he said. "My heart just breaks for them because like I said, they just haven't experienced some of the things I experienced in my career. Same thing for the fans. I feel like I let a lot of people down, and I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me, and it affected my play.”

Fans were split as they reacted to the video of the guard crying and expressing his thoughts post-game.

“Save me the crocodile tears," a fan wrote on X. "He is a 23-year-old millionaire still playing college basketball and collecting a paycheck. He played one year at K-Statem, and he's crying like he's getting his jersey retired in Manhattan.”

“Just because he makes money doesn’t mean he can’t have emotion & care. This post makes no sense,” another fan wrote.

“Sorry Coleman, thanks for the mems,” one college hoops fan wrote.

“This breaks my heart… thank you for battling for us until the bitter end,” one KSU fan tweeted.

“Sad to see this," a fan said. "He was a fantastic player and will be good in the NBA. For all the players chasing a bag vs. wins and development…..take note. He would've been an Illini all-time legend, it hurts."

“Illinois fans know the blood, sweat and tears you put into everything buddy! We appreciate you!” an Illinois fan tweeted.

Jerome Tang weighs in on Coleman Hawkins’s struggles

Kansas State Wildcats Coach Jerome Tang didn’t mince his words and believes the Wildcats’ postseason hopes are officially dead. He confirmed his thoughts to Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star.

“I don’t see that happening,” he said about the team possibly making the national tournament.

Tang addressed Coleman Hawkins’s struggles, suggesting that the pressure of big-money transfers in the NIL era could be a factor.

"Advisors around these kids don't understand everything you're gonna have to deal with when you thrust them into a position where your salary is put out there,” he said. “People all of a sudden expect things. I expect things, right, which probably was unfair of me to them."

