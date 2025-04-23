Sean Stewart transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as Jake Diebler's Ohio State loses forward

For the second time in two seasons, Sean Stewart is on the move. A year after transferring from Duke to Ohio State, Stewart is now moving on from the Buckeyes. Stewart started for OSU last season, but has been mostly a defense-and-rebounding based complementary player.

After a freshman season in which Stewart averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game at Duke, he moved on to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, Stewart started all 30 games in which he played. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for OSU. Here are five schools that could be plausible portal landing spots for Stewart.

Top 5 transfer portal destinations for Sean Stewart

Dusty May and Michigan could be a portal spot for Sean Stewart. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Michigan

Michigan has already had a massive portal class. But one big issue for the Wolverines is that star Yaxel Lendeborg is plausibly still going to end up in the NBA. Stewart isn't the offensive threat that Lendeborg is, but Michigan recruited Stewart out of high school and might see him a viable second option for their big forward vacancy.

4. Ole Miss

Chris Beard has been busy in the portal and Stewart's game would fit well in the SEC. He's a rugged defender and a solid rebounder. Beard would not look for extensive offensive output from Stewart and that might free him up for the big season that has eluded Stewart so far.

3. Georgia Tech

Tech was another school that recruited Stewart out of high school. Coach Damon Stoudamire is rebuilding the Yellowjackets. While guards who love to shoot are easy to find, Stewart is the sort of piece that is often a luxury for top teams. Tech could let Stewart develop and might benefit from his grind to being an excellent college player.

2. Texas

The Longhorns and Sean Miller will look to make a move ahead of next season. A big forward who can defend and rebound could be a focus. Texas is a team that recurited Stewart extensively out of high school. A fresh start at a new school with a new coach could be just what the doctor ordered.

1. Georgetown

Georgetown was another school that Stewart considered seriously coming out of high school. The Hoya program has been a train wreck lately. But Ed Cooley is trying to dig out of that hole, and Stewart is certainly a Cooley-type of player. Georgetown can all but guarantee minutes and opportunity to shine and after two years, that might really appeal to Stewart.

What do you think about Sean Stewart's portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

