SEC basketball power rankings: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances after week 15

As March approaches, here's how the SEC power rankings stand. The conference race is still going, but let's look at things based on NCAA Tournament chances as well. Here's the ranking of the SEC's hoops squads, grouped by their likely NCAA Tournament chances.

SEC Basketball Power Rankings

No NCAA hope without a conference tournament championship

14. Missouri (8-18, 0-13)

This week: lost to Tennessee 72-67, at Arkansas on Saturday

NCAA Chances: 0.0% (TeamRankings.com), listed in 0/108 brackets (BracketMatrix.com)

To Know: The most disappointing team in the SEC, Missouri's season will soon be over.

13. Vanderbilt (7-18, 2-10)

This week: Wednesday vs. Georgia, Saturday at Florida

NCAA Chances: 0.0%, 0/108

To Know: Coach Jerry Stackhouse's job is in jeopardy and this season won't fix it.

12. Georgia (14-11, 4-8)

This week: Wednesday at Vanderbilt, Saturday vs. Auburn

NCAA Chances: 1.4%, 0/108

To Know: The Bulldogs can win at Vandy and could get a breath of NCAA hope should they win at Auburn.

11. Arkansas (13-13, 4-9)

This week: Won at Texas A&M 78-71, Saturday vs. Missouri

NCAA Chances: 0.2%, 0/108

To Know: With an outstanding chance at a 2-0 week, the Razorbacks might not be completely finished. For the moment, it jumped them above Georgia in the power rankings.

Teams With Work to Do

Texas A&M and Buzz Williams have work to do.

10. Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7)

This Week: Lost to Arkansas 78-71, Saturday at Tennesssee

NCAA Chances: 55.0%, 107/108 brackets

To Know: The stats aren't catching up with the fact that the Aggies are fading. A likely loss Saturday will put A&M square on the NCAA bubble.

9. LSU (13-12, 5-7)

This Week: Wednesday vs. Kentucky, Saturday vs. Mississippi State

NCAA Chances: 0.4%, 0/108 brackets

To Know: On the other hand, LSU could make things very interesting with a 2-0 week. The stats reflect that isn't likely, but some may be sleeping on the Tigers.

8. Ole Miss (19-6, 6-6)

This Week: Wednesday at Mississippi State, Saturday vs. South Carolina

NCAA Chances: 43.4%, 80/108 brackets

To Know: The Rebels need a 2-0 week. That said, they could as easily go 0-2. This is a big pair of games for Ole Miss.

7. Mississippi State (17-8, 6-6)

This Week: Wednesday vs. Ole Miss, Saturday at LSU

NCAA Chances: 95.3%, 107/108 brackets

To Know: This is a dangerous week for Mississippi State. The numbers say they should be safely in, but they need two more solid games to convince the power rankings.

Probably In the Field

Todd Golden's Florida Gators are probably in the NCAA Tournament field.

6. Florida (18-7, 8-4)

This Week: Wednesday at Alabama, Saturday vs. Vanderbilt

NCAA Chances: 97.5%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Florida sets up for a likely loss at Bama and wins at home. The Gators should be in good shape.

5. South Carolina (21-5, 9-4)

This Week: Saturday at Ole Miss

NCAA Chances: 34.3%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Despite losing two in a row, we're much more bullish on Carolina than TeamRankings. The Gamecocks are almost guaranteed an NCAA spot and a win Saturday might lock that down.

Definitely in the Field

4. Auburn (20-6, 9-4)

This Week: Saturday at Georgia

NCAA Chances: 99.9%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: The injury to Jaylin Williams could hurt Auburn, but not this week. The Tigers should be fine but may lose a seed line or two without Williams for the next couple of weeks.

3. Kentucky (18-7, 8-4)

This Week: Wednesday at LSU, Saturday vs. Alabama

NCAA Chances: 91.2%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Off a big win at Auburn, Kentucky plays a game it should win at LSU and a tough home contest with Alabama. A victory over Alabama could jump Kentucky back into SEC title contention.

2. Tennessee (20-6, 10-3)

This Week: Won at Missouri 72-67, Saturday vs. Texas A&M

NCAA Chances: 100%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Tennessee nearly took an unthinkable loss at Missouri but should still be in good shape, playing for a high NCAA seed.

1. Alabama (18-7, 10-2)

This Week: Wednesday vs. Florida, Saturday at Kentucky

NCAA Chances: 100%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: It's a tough week for the SEC's top squad. Even a loss or two won't hurt the Tide's Tournament chances, but it might impact the SEC race.

