SEC March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams

The 2023-24 college basketball season has been an impressive one in the SEC. Only the Big 12 is likely to send more teams to the NCAA Tournament, and the Southeastern Conference might have more teams in the top four seed lines. With fifth-ranked Tennessee a strong candidate for a No. 1 seed, ninth-ranked Kentucky looking to climb the rankings and several teams thriving late, the SEC is booming.

Seven SEC teams are projected in the NCAA field, with an eighth hanging just outside. With four teams projected for top four seeds, the SEC could have its best NCAA Tournament since 1996, when Kentucky and Mississippi State both made the Final Four.

SEC March Madness bracket predictions

Aaron Bradshaw and Kentucky have been on a hot streak heading into the SEC Tournament and could earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, the winner of the SEC Tournament will gain an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. That is probably the only means by which Vanderbilt, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas or LSU could reach the Big Dance. Ole Miss might be in play with a run to the league final. Texas A&M and Mississippi State are both bubble teams, and their performance will be determinative.

Here's the rundown for the teams projected as within the NCAA Tournament field.

No. 1 seeds prediction

Tennessee

Tennessee (24-7) is in line for the last No. 1 seed. While BracketMatrix is clear on Houston, Purdue and UConn having No. 1 seeds, the fourth is a battle between Tennessee and North Carolina. If UT wins the SEC Tournament, the Vols are the clear fourth No. 1.

If UT is defeated, North Carolina has an opening. If they both lose, it's possible that Arizona laps them both, although that's unlikely. UT has the No. 5 ranking in the NET and had no bad losses.

No. 3 seeds predictions

Kentucky

Kentucky (23-8) is slated as the top No. 4 seed at BracketMatrix. Kentucky is No. 19 in the NET rankings. But the Wildcats have won an SEC-best five in a row heading into the conference tournament. Reaching the SEC final probably lifts Kentucky to a No. 3 seed, with a No. 4 in play if the Wildcats falter.

No. 4 seeds predictions

Auburn

The 12th-ranked Tigers (24-7) are projected as the last No. 4 seed but could climb to a No. 3 seed with an SEC Tournament title. Auburn is ranked sixth in the NET rankings. Despite being 1-7 in quad 1 games, Auburn is perfect below quad 1. If the Tigers could take down Tennessee, it would help their resume. A loss probably leaves Auburn at No. 4.

Alabama

The 19th-ranked Tide (21-10) are ranked above Auburn on BracketMatrix as the third No. 4 seed. The Tide are No. 8 in the NET rankings and could also climb with a big weekend in Nashville. However, their path would include Florida and Kentucky, two teams that just blasted the Tide. Alabama is a likely No. 4 and could even slide down to No. 5.

No. 5 seeds predictions

South Carolina

The 15th-ranked Gamecocks are the second No. 5 seed at BracketMatrix. This is despite the Gamecocks being No. 49 in the NET rankings. A pair of quadrant 3 losses (Georgia and LSU) hurt Carolina's standing, but with a 25-6 season, USC is definitely in the NCAA Tournament.

While most brackets have USC at fifth, a shuffle to a spot in either direction could occur, pending the SEC Tournament.

No. 8 seeds predictions

Florida

The Gators (21-10) seem to be safely within the NCAA field. A No. 35 NET ranking is strong despite a pair of quad 2 losses and a quad 3 loss. Florida is the top No. 8 seed at BracketMatrix, despite a few more projections placing them at No. 7 than No. 8.

The issue for Florida is that an SEC Tournament run which would call for a game against Alabama and then Kentucky probably won't do much to help its credentials. Accordingly, No. 8 seems to be the likely landing spot.

No. 10 seeds predictions

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs (19-12) are dangerously close to the NCAA bubble but are projected in the field while Texas A&M is projected out. State is ranked No. 41 in the NET, while A&M (18-13) is No. 47. State's season record is a game better than A&M's, although the Aggies are a game better in SEC play.

State opens the SEC Tournament with LSU. That's basically a must-win. But a win there leaves State almost certainly in the field. A&M probably has to beat not only No. 10 seed Ole Miss but No. 2 seed Kentucky. Both are possible, but at the end of the day, it's probably one SEC team or the other.

