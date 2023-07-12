SEC Media Days 2023: Top 5 quarterbacks who will appear for the media circus this season feat. Jayden Daniels, Will Rogers, and more

The 2023 edition of the SEC Media Days will take place from July 17 to July 20. The conference is known for its high-powered offenses, and they are a major reason to look forward to the events. With the exit of Bryce Young of Alabama and Stetson Bennett IV of Georgia, who are the quarterbacks to watch at the 2023 SEC Media Days?

Quarterbacks expected at the SEC Media Days 2023

5. Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Rattler was the top quarterback recruit in the 2019 class. He committed to the Sooners, and his first two seasons went as he would have hoped. However, he was dropped to the bench in 2021 in favor of Caleb Williams.

He decided to transfer to South Carolina ahead of the 2022 season. There, he got the starting spot and led the team to an 8-5 finish while throwing 3,012 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

2. KJ Jefferson - Arkansas

Jefferson has been on the Arkansas roster since 2019. But he only became the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback in 2021. That same season, he led the team to an 8-4 overall finish. In 2022, his second season as a starter, he started 12 out of 13 games for the team. He was instrumental to Arkansas’ 7-6 overall finish in 2022.

3. Jayden Daniels - LSU

Daniels committed to play for Arizona State in December 2018 and enrolled there in January. He transferred to LSU from Arizona State. Daniels poses a dual threat to defenses as he can beat them with both his arms and legs. Daniels is expected to feature prominently for the Tigers in the 2023 season.

2. Joe Milton - Tennessee

After a slow start to his college football career in Michigan and an injury setback in Tennessee, Joe Milton has finally found his rhythm. He was the backup quarterback for the Volunteers in 2022 as they cruised to an 11-2 finish. But after impressing performances following Hendon Hooker’s injury, he is in pole position to be the starting quarterback for Tennessee in the 2023 season.

1. Will Rogers - Mississippi State

Rogers is returning to Mississippi State for the 2023 season as a multiple record holder. He currently holds the school’s record for career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. Growing from a 3-star recruit in 2020 to becoming a school icon in three years is nothing short of amazing. He is expected to grace the SEC Media Days 2023.

These are just some of the players fans and journalists will get to see up close at the 2023 SEC Media Days. The entourage of players will be led to the events by the head coaches.

Poll : 0 votes