SEC teams in Elite Eight of March Madness 2025: Full list of schools still in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is well underway and half of the Elite Eight is set. The first four Sweet 16 matchups took place on Thursday, with the other four scheduled for Friday.

The SEC entered the NCAA Tournament as the most decorated conference, with a record 14 teams making the Big Dance. Half of these teams made it to the Sweet 16, breaking the old record of four teams from the same conference appearing in the Sweet 16.

Will an SEC team win March Madness this season? Let's look at which teams from the conference have secured a spot in the Elite Eight.

SEC teams in Elite Eight of March Madness 2025

Alabama

No. 2 seeded Alabama dominated No. 6 BYU on Thursday to secure a spot in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished third in the SEC this season and defeated No. 15 Robert Morris 90-81 in the Round of 64. The second round saw Alabama match up against No. 7 St. Mary's and beat the team by 14 points.

The Alabama squad showed off its skill set against BYU. The Crimson Tide led by 11 at halftime and won 113-88. The team will face No. 1 seed Duke in the Elite Eight.

Florida

Florida won the SEC Tournament title this season and received a No. 1 seed in March Madness. The Gators exerted dominance in the Round of 64 to defeat No. 16 Norfolk State by a margin of 26 points.

The top-seeded team faced a challenge in the second round against No. 8 UConn. Dan Hurley's Huskies were back-to-back national champions but were knocked out of March Madness by the Gators. Florida narrowly defeated UConn 77-75.

The postseason run for the Gators continued on Thursday against No. 4 Maryland. Florida won 87-71 and will prepare to face No. 3 Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

SEC teams looking to play into the Elite Eight

Ole Miss

Four more SEC teams will seek to make an Elite Eight appearance. One of them is No. 6 seeded Ole Miss, who is set to face No. 2 Michigan State.

The Rebels beat No. 11 seed North Carolina by seven points in the Round of 64 before upsetting No. 3 Iowa State 91-78 in the second round. Ole Miss, who finished seventh in the SEC, will look to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

Kentucky

Two SEC teams will play each other in one of Friday's Sweet 16 games. No. 3 seeded Kentucky will take on No. 2 Tennessee.

The Wildcats finished sixth in the SEC and breezed by No. 14 Troy 76-57 in the first round. The Round of 32 brought a closer matchup against No. 6 Illinois, but Kentucky won by nine points. Now, the team will look to defeat an SEC foe to reach the Elite Eight.

Kentucky and Tennessee have faced off twice this season, with Kentucky winning both matchups.

Tennessee

Tennessee will also look to secure an Elite Eight spot in the matchup against Kentucky. The Volunteers finished fourth in the SEC and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

In the first round, Tennessee defeated No. 15 Wofford 77-62 before securing a 67-58 win over No. 7 UCLA in Round of 32. Now, the Volunteers will look to beat the Wildcats for the first time this season to make the Elite Eight.

Auburn

Auburn finished atop the SEC this season and entered March Madness as the top overall seed. The Tigers dominated No. 16 Alabama State 83-63 in the Round of 64 and picked up another double-digit win over No. 9 Creighton in the second round.

The top seeded squad is set to face No. 5 Michigan in the Sweet 16 and will look to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

