SEC Tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

One of the most exciting tournaments in basketball, the 2025 Southeastern Conference tournament, is set to begin, and anticipation is growing. Top basketball teams will compete in the SEC tournament, seeking automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament.
2025 SEC tournament bracket
Sixteen teams will participate in the 2025 SEC basketball tournament in March. The tournament will be played for five days, starting with Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas, Mississippi State, LSU Tigers, Georgia and Oklahoma in the first round.
In the second round, they will be joined by Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Kentucky in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, top teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama will face the qualified team from the quarterfinal.
The winner from the quarterfinal rounds will qualify for the semifinal before the last two teams battle it out in the final for an automatic ticket to the NCAA tournament.
The winner will get an automatic qualification to the March Madness tournament, which starts Mar. 16, with 68 teams to play in the 2025 NCAA tournament.
2025 SEC tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 12 — First Round
Thursday, March 13 — Second Round
Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals
Sunday, March 16 — Championship
When does the SEC tournament start and how to watch the games?
The 2025 SEC tournament is from Wednesday to Sunday. All tournament games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Date: March 12-16
Venue: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
ESPN and the SEC Network will broadcast the games. The SEC Network will broadcast the first and the second rounds and will also take two games from the quarterfinal, while ESPN will cover the two remaining games in the quarterfinal and the semifinal and final of the tournament.
2025 SEC tournament tickets
The 2025 SEC tournament tickets can be purchased from the SEC ticket office website. The lowest ticket price is $278.46 and the highest is $466.82.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here