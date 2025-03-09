  • home icon
  • SEC Tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Mar 09, 2025 16:42 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
One of the most exciting tournaments in basketball, the 2025 Southeastern Conference tournament, is set to begin, and anticipation is growing. Top basketball teams will compete in the SEC tournament, seeking automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament.

2025 SEC tournament bracket

Sixteen teams will participate in the 2025 SEC basketball tournament in March. The tournament will be played for five days, starting with Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas, Mississippi State, LSU Tigers, Georgia and Oklahoma in the first round.

In the second round, they will be joined by Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Kentucky in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, top teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama will face the qualified team from the quarterfinal.

The winner from the quarterfinal rounds will qualify for the semifinal before the last two teams battle it out in the final for an automatic ticket to the NCAA tournament.

The winner will get an automatic qualification to the March Madness tournament, which starts Mar. 16, with 68 teams to play in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

2025 SEC tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

GameOpponent TimeLocation
Game 1(9) Arkansas vs (16) South Carolina1 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 2(12) Vanderbilt vs (13) Texas3:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 3(10) Mississippi State vs (15) LSU 7 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 4 (11) Georgia vs (14) Oklahoma 9:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

Game Opponent TimeLocation
Game 5(8) Ole Miss vs. Game 1 winner 1 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 6(5) Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner 3:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 7(7) Missouri vs. Game 3 winner 7 p.m

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 8(6) Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner 9:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

Game OpponentTimeLocation
Game 9 (1) Auburn vs. Game 5 winner1 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 10(4)Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner 3:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 11(2) Florida vs. Game 7 winner 7 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 12(3) Alabama vs. Game 8 winner 9:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

TeamOpponentTimeLocation
Game 13Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner 1 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Game 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner 3:30 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

TeamOpponentTimeLocation
Game 15Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner 1 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

When does the SEC tournament start and how to watch the games?

The 2025 SEC tournament is from Wednesday to Sunday. All tournament games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date: March 12-16

Venue: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

ESPN and the SEC Network will broadcast the games. The SEC Network will broadcast the first and the second rounds and will also take two games from the quarterfinal, while ESPN will cover the two remaining games in the quarterfinal and the semifinal and final of the tournament.

2025 SEC tournament tickets

The 2025 SEC tournament tickets can be purchased from the SEC ticket office website. The lowest ticket price is $278.46 and the highest is $466.82.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
