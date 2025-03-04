SEC women's Tournament bracket 2025: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The 2025 SEC women's tournament will begin on March 5 and will go on until March 9. The Southeastern Conference is said to be the most competitive mix of teams in college basketball, with the last three NCAA champions stemming from the league.

Ad

Whether you support powerhouses like the South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers or underdogs like the Ole Miss Rebels or the Tennessee Volunteers, the single-elimination concept will have something for all. Here's everything to know about it.

2025 SEC Women's Tournament bracket

The 2025 SEC tourney will feature all 16 teams participating in the contest, with an advantage provided to the programs with better conference records. The first round will comprise only teams seeded 9 to 16. The winners of those games will face a team from seeds 5 to 8 in the second round.

Ad

Trending

#5 Oklahoma, #6 Alabama, #7 Ole Miss and #8 Vanderbilt will directly play on the second day of the tournament. #1 South Carolina, #2 Texas, #3 LSU and #4 Kentucky have earned two byes and will begin play in the quarter-finals.

The Gamecocks and Texas had a similar 15-1 Southeastern Conference record, which was ranked based on a coin flip on Sunday.

Location of the 2025 SEC Tournament

All of the 2025 SEC women's tournament games will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina, which has acted as a staple venue for the annual event.

Ad

Women's SEC Tournament Schedule and where to watch:

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round):

Team A Team B Time Texas A&M Tennessee 11:00 AM ET Arkansas Georgia 1:30 PM ET Missouri Mississippi State 6:00 PM ET Auburn Florida 8:30 PM ET

Ad

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round):

Team A Team B Time Winner of G1 Vanderbilt 11:00 AM ET Winner of G2 Oklahoma 1:30 PM ET Winner of G3 Ole Miss 6:00 PM ET Winner of G4 Alabama 8:30 PM ET

Ad

The first and second rounds will air on ESPN's SEC Network.

Friday, March 7 (Quarter Finals):

Team A Team B Time Winner of G5 South Carolina 12:00 PM ET Winner of G6 Kentucky 2:30 PM ET Winner of G7 Texas 6:00 PM ET Winner of G8 LSU 8:30 PM ET

Ad

The LSU and Texas contests will be streamed on the SEC Network while the remaining quarter-final games will air on ESPN, including the SEC Tournament championship game. The semi-finals (Mar. 8) will be televised on ESPN2.

How to purchase tickets for the 2025 SEC Women's tournament games?

Fans can be part of the SEC's intense tourney by purchasing tickets from SEC Network or Bon Secours Wellness Arena's website. The entries are divided into segments.

Multi-session tickets, which offer the chance to witness the entire schedule of the 2025 SEC Women's tournament, are sold out. Single-session passes, which allow entry to specific contests, are still available. Fans can also book their seats through authorized vendors like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here