SEC women's Tournament bracket 2025: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:09 GMT
Khamil Pierre, Raegan Beers, DeYona Gaston
The 2025 SEC women's tournament will begin on March 5 and will go on until March 9. The Southeastern Conference is said to be the most competitive mix of teams in college basketball, with the last three NCAA champions stemming from the league.

Whether you support powerhouses like the South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers or underdogs like the Ole Miss Rebels or the Tennessee Volunteers, the single-elimination concept will have something for all. Here's everything to know about it.

2025 SEC Women's Tournament bracket

The 2025 SEC tourney will feature all 16 teams participating in the contest, with an advantage provided to the programs with better conference records. The first round will comprise only teams seeded 9 to 16. The winners of those games will face a team from seeds 5 to 8 in the second round.

#5 Oklahoma, #6 Alabama, #7 Ole Miss and #8 Vanderbilt will directly play on the second day of the tournament. #1 South Carolina, #2 Texas, #3 LSU and #4 Kentucky have earned two byes and will begin play in the quarter-finals.

The Gamecocks and Texas had a similar 15-1 Southeastern Conference record, which was ranked based on a coin flip on Sunday.

Location of the 2025 SEC Tournament

All of the 2025 SEC women's tournament games will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina, which has acted as a staple venue for the annual event.

Women's SEC Tournament Schedule and where to watch:

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round):

Team ATeam BTime
Texas A&MTennessee11:00 AM ET
ArkansasGeorgia1:30 PM ET
MissouriMississippi State6:00 PM ET
AuburnFlorida8:30 PM ET
Thursday, March 6 (Second Round):

Team ATeam BTime
Winner of G1Vanderbilt11:00 AM ET
Winner of G2Oklahoma1:30 PM ET
Winner of G3Ole Miss6:00 PM ET
Winner of G4Alabama8:30 PM ET
The first and second rounds will air on ESPN's SEC Network.

Friday, March 7 (Quarter Finals):

Team ATeam BTime
Winner of G5South Carolina12:00 PM ET
Winner of G6Kentucky2:30 PM ET
Winner of G7Texas6:00 PM ET
Winner of G8LSU8:30 PM ET
The LSU and Texas contests will be streamed on the SEC Network while the remaining quarter-final games will air on ESPN, including the SEC Tournament championship game. The semi-finals (Mar. 8) will be televised on ESPN2.

How to purchase tickets for the 2025 SEC Women's tournament games?

Fans can be part of the SEC's intense tourney by purchasing tickets from SEC Network or Bon Secours Wellness Arena's website. The entries are divided into segments.

Multi-session tickets, which offer the chance to witness the entire schedule of the 2025 SEC Women's tournament, are sold out. Single-session passes, which allow entry to specific contests, are still available. Fans can also book their seats through authorized vendors like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

Edited by Neha
