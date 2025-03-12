Selection Sunday 2025: Top 5 teams that can be bid stealers during men's conference championship week

With the NCAA Tournament looming, bid stealers become the topic of the time. Plenty of teams are probably lingering outside the range of the NCAA Tournament selection bubble, but with an upset win or two, they can make life difficult. Those are the bid stealers, and here are five, including one team certainly not used to being a bid stealer.

Ad

Top 5 possible NCAA bid stealers

Cincinnati and Dan Skillings Jr. need some more wins to reach the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Dayton

Ad

Trending

Dayton is probably on the outside looking into the NCAA situation. With a 22-9 mark and a 12-6 record in the Atlantic 10, the Flyers have some work to do. But Dayton is a solid program with a recent history of NCAA Tournament success.

Dayton is in only two of 109 active brackets listed at BracketMatrix. If Dayton wins on Friday and Saturday, that likely adds another quality win (George Mason) to reach the conference title. But Dayton might have to win the A-10 Tournament to steal a bid.

Ad

#4. Colorado State

The Mountain West is a quality conference, but how many teams can it sneak in? Leader New Mexico is probably safe regardless of the MWC Tournament. However, San Diego State (21-8) and Boise State (22-9) are both already bubble teams. San Diego State's recent Final Four run probably helps its cause.

Colorado State (22-9, 16-4 in the league) might be the team with the fourth-best resume. A trip to at least the MWC Tournament final would help. But as things stand, of BracketMatrix's 109 listed brackets, San Diego State is in 108, Boise State is in eight of them (which makes it the second team out), and Colorado State is in just one. Still, there's potential here.

Ad

#3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is 19-12 and ranked No. 47 in the NET rankings. That's solid. But a 6-12 league record is a lot to overcome. Oklahoma is the No. 14 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Sooners need at least to beat Georgia today and Kentucky tomorrow to have a safe feeling.

A couple of good games in the SEC Tournament could boost the Sooners' shot. As things stand, Oklahoma is projected in the NCAA field. But if that holds, putting a team that ranked 14th in a 16-team league in the tournament is more than a little shocking.

Ad

#2. Cincinnati

Similarly, Cincinnati is just 18-14. The Bearcats were 7-13 in the Big 12 and yet are legitimate tournament hopefuls. Cincinnati is probably outside the Big 12 bubble, with Baylor and West Virginia looking better. The Bearcats need at least one and maybe two more league tournament wins. It wouldn't hurt them if Baylor and West Virginia stumbled.

#1. North Carolina

Here's the shocker: North Carolina is used to being safe and secure at this time of year. But here it is, 20-12 in a deeply mediocre ACC. North Carolina has to beat Notre Dame today and would do well to take care of Wake Forest tomorrow to have any real security.

Ad

North Carolina is a casualty of a mediocre season and a bad league. There's no question that the star power of UNC plays better than a second team from a mid-major league. But North Carolina has to earn its spot.

What do you think of our potential bid stealers? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here