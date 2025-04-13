Serena Sundell WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Kansas State guard ft. Los Angeles Sparks

Serena Sundell was one of the top guards in college basketball and will now move on to the WNBA Draft on Monday. Sundell seems to be something of a later riser in draft circles, as many projections have her jumping into the late first round of the draft. Her size and passing will doubtlessly make her one of the more intriguing picks on Monday.

Sundell is a 6-foot-1 true point guard. A four year starter and four year double-digit scorer, Sundell finished her Kansas State career with 1,771 points and 811 assists. In her senior year, she averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 assists per game. Sundell led college basketball in assists last year. With her WNBA Draft stock continuing to rise, here are five potential landing spots for Sundell in the WNBA.

Top 5 WNBA Draft landing spots for Serena Sundell

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky could pick up Sundell in the 2025 WNBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Chicago Sky

Chicago picks in both the 10th and 16th selections in the WNBA Draft. That's probably near the upper and lower ranges of Sundell's possible range for selection. Chicago also could be a good fit for several reasons.

The Sky have a decent roster, albeit one that is slanted toward post players. Angel Reece is the most famous Sky player, but their top scorer a season ago was veteran post player Elizabeth Williams. There are a bevy of solid guards who could go late in the first round or early in the second. But Sundell's size and ball-handling skills should put her at something of a premiu, particularly for the Sky.

4. Las Vegas Aces

Similarly, the Aces are a team that first and foremost runs through superstar A'ja Wilson. The Aces have the top pick of the second round at No. 13. While the Aces aren't lacking in backcourt talent, the team's collection of guards are fairly long in the tooth by professional basketball standards.

Chelsea Gray has been the steadying veteran presence on the Aces, but with a decade in the WNBA, it's certainly not too early for the Aces to start working on her successor at the lead guard position. Sundell brings youth, ball distribution skills and solid scoring profile with her into the WNBA. There's reason to think that might be attractive to the Aces.

3. Dallas Wings

Dallas will pick 12th and 14th, with the last pick of the first round and then the second pick of the second round. Dallas has something of a vacancy at the guard position, aside from star Arike Ogunbowale.

Dallas has some legitimate talent on its roster and an offensive facilitator like Sundell could be ideal for Dallas. While Dallas might go after a big player with the 12th pick, if they do so, a guard at 14th is incredibly likely. That leaves only the question of whether Sundell will still be available there. Many think not, which could be the biggest issue with this spot.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Some predictions see the Lynx taking Sundell with the No. 11 pick. The Lynx are one of the most talented teams in the WNBA, but their backcourt players are probably on the back end of their respective careers. It's 21 years in the WNBA in total for standouts Courtney Wililams and Kayla McBride.

On a deep and talented squad, Sundell's passing skills might be the decider. Other backcourt possibilities are being considered like Te-Hina Paopao or Sarah Ashlee Barker. But none of the players being considered in that slot are as good of passers as Sundell has been.

1. Los Angeles Sparks

The ninth pick in the WNBA Draft goes to the Sparks and Sundell could plausibly go that high. Kelsey Plum's acquisiton was a big deal for the Sparks. The team also has Odyssey Sims in the backcourt. But Sundell is five inches taller than either player, is significantly younger, and is a pure passer.

The Sparks have a need for a tall and talented lead guard. There are other potential draftees who are better scorers or better defenders. But there's nobody who fits the pure point guard role better than Sundell. That could make her irresistible for the Sparks with the ninth pick.

What do you think about Sundell's WNBA Draft possibilities? How high do you think the Kansas State star should go? Share your take below in our comments section!

