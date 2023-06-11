As the 2023 NBA draft draws nearer, Seth Lundy has put his hand up as a possible option in the second round. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing from Paulsboro, New Jersey, has played four seasons at Penn State, where he averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds on 41.2% shooting from the field.

Lundy is a highly adaptable hybrid talent and possesses the ability to excel in various positions on the court, ranging from off-ball guard to forward. As the 2023 NBA Draft approaches, Lundy emerges as a compelling prospect deserving serious attention.

While not known for flashy plays or eye-popping statistics, this Big Ten standout consistently contributes in multiple facets of the game, significantly influencing team success. The Penn State wingman is poised to become a valuable asset in the NBA, fitting seamlessly into a specific role.

Seth Lundy wants the NBA draft to recognize his potential

Lundy is putting the league on notice

Lundy is not the most athletic player in the NBA draft, but he makes up for it with his high basketball IQ and his work ethic. He's a smart player who knows how to play within a system and is also a hard worker who is always willing to put in the extra effort. These positive traits can go a long way in today's league.

Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated resilience and a strong determination to contribute in any way possible toward securing victories for his team.

Lundy has the potential to be a solid role player in the NBA. He could be a good starter for a team that is rebuilding, or he could be a good bench player for a team that is trying to compete for a championship. Lundy's career will likely be determined by his ability to improve his athleticism and his ability to defend bigger players.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Seth Lundy off movement 3 from the top of the key Seth Lundy off movement 3 from the top of the key https://t.co/lxtXlVv6Er

The youngster is projected to be a late first-round pick or a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has the potential to be a solid role player in the league, and teams should definitely keep the young Penn State guard in mind come the 22nd of June.

